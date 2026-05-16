Instagram Instants explained: What the new feature is and how to turn it off
The 'Instants' feature on Instagram shares disappearing photos by default with 'Friends.' Here's how to turn it off!
Instagram has officially rolled out its new “Instants” feature globally. The feature has introduced disappearing photo-sharing directly inside users’ DM inboxes. However, the launch has already sparked confusion, privacy complaints and viral backlash online.
The feature closely resembles elements from Snapchat and BeReal. It allows users to send temporary photos that disappear after being viewed or after 24 hours.
Nonetheless, a lot of Instagram users claim that the interface is unclear and has resulted in unintentional photo sharing.
What is Instagram Instants?
Meta described Instants as a more “authentic” and spontaneous way to share real-time moments without filters or polished edits. The platform released Instants on May 13.{{/usCountry}}
Meta described Instants as a more “authentic” and spontaneous way to share real-time moments without filters or polished edits. The platform released Instants on May 13.{{/usCountry}}
“Instants are ephemeral to viewers but are saved in your archive for up to a year and can be reshared as a recap to Stories,” the press release from Instagram read.{{/usCountry}}
“Instants are ephemeral to viewers but are saved in your archive for up to a year and can be reshared as a recap to Stories,” the press release from Instagram read.{{/usCountry}}
Instagram says you can share Instants with just a particular friend or a selected set of followers. Friends can respond to the image by reacting, and their responses will go directly to direct messages.{{/usCountry}}
Instagram says you can share Instants with just a particular friend or a selected set of followers. Friends can respond to the image by reacting, and their responses will go directly to direct messages.{{/usCountry}}
Unlike Instagram Stories, users cannot upload images from their camera roll or heavily edit photos before sending them. The images disappear once opened and cannot be publicly commented on or reposted by recipients.{{/usCountry}}
Unlike Instagram Stories, users cannot upload images from their camera roll or heavily edit photos before sending them. The images disappear once opened and cannot be publicly commented on or reposted by recipients.{{/usCountry}}
The feature is located in the lower right corner of your Instagram inbox, like a mini photostack. When you share an instant, it appears in your friends' inboxes as a stack of pictures in the lower right corner and vanishes once it has been viewed.
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Why are users not happy with the feature?
One of the biggest complaints involves the feature’s default sharing settings. TechCrunch reported that Instants automatically defaults to “Friends” unless users manually switch to “Close Friends” before taking a photo, leading some people to accidentally send pictures more broadly than intended.
A sharing toggle with two options: "Friends" and “Close Friends”. It is located directly beneath the shutter button when you launch the camera interface. The feature is set in "Friends" by default.
However, the majority of users are unaware that when they press the shutter button, their photo is automatically shared with all of the friends they follow. Some users were not aware that the photo was shared with their whole following list the first time they used the feature.
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How to turn off Instagram Instants?
As complaints spread online, tech outlets and Reddit users quickly began sharing instructions on how to disable the feature.
Users can turn off Instants by:
- Opening Instagram
- Going to Profile
- Tapping the three-line menu
- Selecting “Content Preferences”
- Enabling “Hide Instants in Inbox”
Once enabled, users will no longer see the Instants feature or receive Instants from others.
Users can also temporarily hide the feature by pressing and holding the Instants stack in the inbox and swiping right.