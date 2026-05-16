Instagram Instants explained: What the new feature is and how to turn it off

Instagram has officially rolled out its new “Instants” feature globally. The feature has introduced disappearing photo-sharing directly inside users’ DM inboxes. However, the launch has already sparked confusion, privacy complaints and viral backlash online.

The 'Instants' feature on Instagram shares disappearing photos by default with 'Friends.' Here's how to turn it off! (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)

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The feature closely resembles elements from Snapchat and BeReal. It allows users to send temporary photos that disappear after being viewed or after 24 hours.

Nonetheless, a lot of Instagram users claim that the interface is unclear and has resulted in unintentional photo sharing.

What is Instagram Instants?

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{{^usCountry}} Meta described Instants as a more “authentic” and spontaneous way to share real-time moments without filters or polished edits. The platform released Instants on May 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meta described Instants as a more “authentic” and spontaneous way to share real-time moments without filters or polished edits. The platform released Instants on May 13. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Instants are ephemeral to viewers but are saved in your archive for up to a year and can be reshared as a recap to Stories,” the press release from Instagram read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Instants are ephemeral to viewers but are saved in your archive for up to a year and can be reshared as a recap to Stories,” the press release from Instagram read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instagram says you can share Instants with just a particular friend or a selected set of followers. Friends can respond to the image by reacting, and their responses will go directly to direct messages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instagram says you can share Instants with just a particular friend or a selected set of followers. Friends can respond to the image by reacting, and their responses will go directly to direct messages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike Instagram Stories, users cannot upload images from their camera roll or heavily edit photos before sending them. The images disappear once opened and cannot be publicly commented on or reposted by recipients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike Instagram Stories, users cannot upload images from their camera roll or heavily edit photos before sending them. The images disappear once opened and cannot be publicly commented on or reposted by recipients. {{/usCountry}}

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The feature is located in the lower right corner of your Instagram inbox, like a mini photostack. When you share an instant, it appears in your friends' inboxes as a stack of pictures in the lower right corner and vanishes once it has been viewed.

Read more: Instagram suspends Congress account; party calls it dictatorship

Why are users not happy with the feature?

One of the biggest complaints involves the feature’s default sharing settings. TechCrunch reported that Instants automatically defaults to “Friends” unless users manually switch to “Close Friends” before taking a photo, leading some people to accidentally send pictures more broadly than intended.

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A sharing toggle with two options: "Friends" and “Close Friends”. It is located directly beneath the shutter button when you launch the camera interface. The feature is set in "Friends" by default.

However, the majority of users are unaware that when they press the shutter button, their photo is automatically shared with all of the friends they follow. Some users were not aware that the photo was shared with their whole following list the first time they used the feature.

Read more: Did Instagram delete accounts? Here's what we know about deletion allegations

How to turn off Instagram Instants?

As complaints spread online, tech outlets and Reddit users quickly began sharing instructions on how to disable the feature.

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Users can turn off Instants by:

Opening Instagram

Going to Profile

Tapping the three-line menu

Selecting “Content Preferences”

Enabling “Hide Instants in Inbox”

Once enabled, users will no longer see the Instants feature or receive Instants from others.

Users can also temporarily hide the feature by pressing and holding the Instants stack in the inbox and swiping right.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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