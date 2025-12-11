You can now repost public Instagram Stories without permission tags: Here’s what changes

Instagram users may soon notice a shift in how Stories move across the platform, as the company begins allowing people to repost public Stories even when they are not tagged. The update marks a change in how Instagram handles shared content and signals a broader shift in how the platform wants users to interact with posts and with each other. Instagram has introduced a new option that lets users repost public Stories without tags.

New Option to Repost Public Stories

Instagram has started rolling out this feature globally on both iOS and Android. Users who view a Story from a public account will now see an “Add to Story” option beside the usual sharing tools. When they tap the button, the Story appears in their own Story composer with the original creator’s username visible. This ensures that reposted content always shows its source.

Also read: Google rolls out AI Plus subscription in India at ₹199: Here’s what it offers

The update applies only to public accounts. Stories from private profiles remain restricted and cannot be reshared. Instagram has also added a control that allows creators to switch off resharing entirely. By turning off “Allow Sharing to Story” in the privacy menu, they can prevent others from seeing the new repost button on their Stories. If the setting is disabled, the option disappears for viewers.

Also read: Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ smartphones set to launch in India soon:

Here’s what to expect

This change reduces the need for indirect methods such as screenshots and screen recordings, which often reduce quality and remove visible credit. With native resharing, Instagram aims to make sharing smoother while keeping attribution intact. The update also brings the platform closer to the sharing habits seen on X and TikTok, where reposting plays a central role in how posts spread.

Also read: Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G spotted on BIS ahead of India launch - All details

Internal Policy Change for Employees

Beyond the product change, Instagram is also shifting how its own teams work. The company has directed all US-based employees with assigned desks to return to offices five days a week starting February 2026. In a memo titled “Building a Winning Culture in 2026,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in-person work supports stronger collaboration and faster decision-making. He pointed to his own time in the New York office as an example of how face-to-face interaction helps teams build momentum.