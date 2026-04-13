Intruder has scary meltdown after being asked to leave California home with woman, child inside; chilling video surfaces

A chilling doorbell footage from Fairfield, California, has shocked suburban homeowners, after an intruder was seen demanding to be let inside a house while a woman and a child were inside. The video has widely surfaced on social media. The incident took place in the 1700 block of Burbank Court.

Intruder has scary meltdown after being asked to leave California house with woman and child inside(X)

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A man in the doorbell camera video, identified as 30-year-old Jason Nichols, can be seen pacing outside a house and grilling the homeowner through a Ring camera, according to the New York Post. He soon turns very aggressive.

What does the footage show?

Nichols is initially heard asking if he can open the door and if everything is ok. Later, he begins pressing about the resident’s daughter.

The homeowner, who was away, asks him to get lost. That is when Nichols allegedly snaps. He begins pounding on the door, ripping off the doorbell and hurling threats. He tries to kick the front door down too.

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{{^usCountry}} According to authorities, the man’s wife and daughter were home when Nichols showed up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to authorities, the man’s wife and daughter were home when Nichols showed up. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The homeowner’s husband, who was away at the time, observed the suspect through a home security camera and immediately returned to the residence,” authorities said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The homeowner’s husband, who was away at the time, observed the suspect through a home security camera and immediately returned to the residence,” authorities said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nichols, after being unable to enter through the front entrance, slipped into the home through a sliding glass door, police said. The terrified family remained inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nichols, after being unable to enter through the front entrance, slipped into the home through a sliding glass door, police said. The terrified family remained inside. {{/usCountry}}

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The man, carrying a shovel, confronted Nichols. The standoff left both men with head injuries after exchanging blows.

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Police soon arrived and found Nichols outside. He was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then booked into jail on multiple felony charges tied to the break-in attempt.

The woman and the child were not physically harmed. Nichols, who had his bail set at $35,000, is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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