Iran takes call on nuclear action against US; ‘one million fighters’ ready for ground invasion

Iran has escalated its rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict with the United States, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warn of potential nuclear action. Hardline factions of Iran are claiming that “one million fighters” are ready to respond to any American ground invasion, Reuters reported. After the death of Khamenei, the IRGC gains control, advocating for a shift in Iran's nuclear policy. State media claims troops ready to face US military.

The warning comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to spiral following weeks of military exchanges, stalled diplomacy, and growing concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

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Iran's nuclear escalation stance According to Reuters, the IRGC is currently in control after veteran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 at the beginning of the conflict. Hardline opinions over Iran's nuclear strategy are also in the ascendancy.

The hardliners are now increasingly advocating for the country to develop nuclear weapons. This is a significant shift from its long-standing public stance against such arms.

Iran has consistently denied that, citing its membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and claiming that Khamenei has outlawed nuclear weapons as forbidden in Islam.

However, Western countries have long assumed that Iran wants the bomb, or at least the ability to create one very rapidly. Standing true to the expectations, the leaders of Tehran are now thinking about withdrawing from the NPT and completely abandoning their stance on nuclear weapons.

According to sources who spoke to Reuters, the government has been convinced that it has little to gain by delaying the development of a bomb due to the persistent US-Israeli bombings.

Moreover, IRGC-affiliated state media, such as Tasnim News Agency, published an article that Iran should leave the NPT as soon as feasible while maintaining a civilian nuclear program.

Iran should leave the NPT as soon as feasible while maintaining a civilian nuclear program, according to an article published on Thursday by the Guards-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

State media this week also cited hardline politician Mohammad Javad Larijani, the brother of prominent official Ali Larijani, who was killed in a strike last month. He said, “The NPT should be suspended. We should form a committee to assess whether the NPT is of any use to us at all. If it proves useful, we will return to it. If not, they can keep ​it.”

While Iran has not officially declared a change in nuclear policy, analysts say it has long maintained the capability to quickly build a bomb if it chooses to cross that threshold.

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US military pressure and Iran's war footing The US has significantly ramped up military pressure, with reports indicating preparations for expanded operations, including possible ground incursions targeting key Iranian infrastructure such as Kharg Island.

Moreover, President Donald Trump has openly threatened a full-scale invasion if Tehran does not agree to his attempts at diplomacy.

The 15-point ceasefire plan, based on Trump's Gaza agreement, calls on Iran to give up proxy terror organizations, open the Strait of Hormuz, and destroy all nuclear and long-range missile capabilities.

However, the regime rejected the ceasefire request on Wednesday, according to Iranian state TV. Rather, Tehran is calling for reparations, a stop to Israeli military attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the closing of all US sites in the Gulf.

The Iranian state media also claims that, in anticipation of a US land invasion to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, almost a million troops have been deployed.