Donald Trump goes from ‘good talks’ to ‘Iran begging for a deal’: What happens now to truce possibilities?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday pivoted back to making claims of a victory over Iran, and said Tehran is “begging for a deal”, three days after he spoke of a possible truce and “productive” and “very good” talks to end the conflict that's now in its fourth week. US President Donald Trump dances on stage during the a Republican Party fundraising dinner in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP Photo)

Trump's latest turnaround came simultaneously with reports saying “US-Iran indirect talks are taking place”, citing Pakistani officials.

Iran had already rebuffed the US President publicly even as its neighbour Pakistan, one of the main mediators, sent out an invite on Tuesday that Trump nodded to on social media.

But, on Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social: “The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange’. They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Pakistan went further on the possibility of truce anyway. After Trump's Truth Social post, Pakistan's deputy PM and foreign minister Ishaq Dar also wrote on X on Thursday: “US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran. Brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative.”

Amid all the speculation and a mounting war bill for the US in particular, both sides have hardened their public positions.

This can be charted from Monday, when Trump first spoke of “talks”, to Thursday, March 26, when he issued the “before it is too late” threat.

Also read | US bleeding billions in Iran war, may divert weapons meant for Ukraine vs Russia to West Asia conflict: What that means