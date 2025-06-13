Iran to activate new nuclear enrichment site as tensions with US rise

Iran announced on Friday that it has built and will activate a third nuclear enrichment facility amid tensions with the United States regarding a stalled nuclear deal between the countries, reported Associated Press. Iran is set to activate its third nuclear enrichment facility amid opposition from the US and UN watchdogs(AP)

US President Donald Trump had previously warned that Israel or America could launch airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities if negotiators failed to reach a deal on Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

A sixth round of Iran-US talks is scheduled to begin Sunday in Oman. Earlier, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth allegedly claimed that he had proof of Iran using their nuclear programme to build weapons.

Iran's nuclear programme has been a matter of concern for several Western countries due to the massive level at which nuclear enrichment is conducted, much above the level required for civilian purposes.

Trump said Thursday he is still urging Iran to negotiate a deal, but that he is concerned a “massive conflict” could occur in the Middle East if it does not.

“I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen. Look, it's very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said, as reported by AP.

“As long as I think there is a (chance for an) agreement, I don't want them going in because I think it would blow it," he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday, censured Iran, an action it has taken for the first time in 20 years, over its non-compliance wih rules on advancing nuclear enrichment.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organisation said in a joint statement in response to the IAEA.