Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran to activate new nuclear enrichment site as tensions with US rise

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2025 01:51 AM IST

US President Donald Trump had previously warned that Israel or America could launch airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities 

Iran announced on Friday that it has built and will activate a third nuclear enrichment facility amid tensions with the United States regarding a stalled nuclear deal between the countries, reported Associated Press.

Iran is set to activate its third nuclear enrichment facility amid opposition from the US and UN watchdogs(AP)
Iran is set to activate its third nuclear enrichment facility amid opposition from the US and UN watchdogs(AP)

US President Donald Trump had previously warned that Israel or America could launch airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities if negotiators failed to reach a deal on Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

A sixth round of Iran-US talks is scheduled to begin Sunday in Oman. Earlier, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth allegedly claimed that he had proof of Iran using their nuclear programme to build weapons.

Also Read: Iran issues cryptic 'we are ready' warning as tensions with US rise

Iran's nuclear programme has been a matter of concern for several Western countries due to the massive level at which nuclear enrichment is conducted, much above the level required for civilian purposes.

Trump said Thursday he is still urging Iran to negotiate a deal, but that he is concerned a “massive conflict” could occur in the Middle East if it does not.

“I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen. Look, it's very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said, as reported by AP.

Also Read: ‘…dangerous place’: Donald Trump as US to pull some personnel from Middle East amid tensions with Iran

“As long as I think there is a (chance for an) agreement, I don't want them going in because I think it would blow it," he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday, censured Iran, an action it has taken for the first time in 20 years, over its non-compliance wih rules on advancing nuclear enrichment.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organisation said in a joint statement in response to the IAEA.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Iran to activate new nuclear enrichment site as tensions with US rise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On