Iran-Israel conflict: What are the key US military bases in Middle East?

As tensions surge in the Middle East, Iran has warned of “severe consequences” for the United States after US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iranian state television declared that every American citizen or military personnel in West Asia is now on Tehran’s radar, per Reuters. The warning came after US airstrikes hit key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC and dated May 20, 2025, shows a view of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran.(AFP)

Iranian editor Hossein Shariatmadari, a close associate of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly wrote an editorial urging immediate retaliation. “We must launch a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote.

Key US military bases in the Middle East

With Washington bracing for likely retaliation, here’s a breakdown of major US military bases across the Middle East:

Bahrain

Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and the US Naval Forces Central Command. The Gulf kingdom provides deep-water port access for large US vessels, including aircraft carriers. It also houses four anti-mine ships, two logistical support ships, and several US Coast Guard vessels. The facility has been used by the US Navy since 1948, initially operated by Britain’s Royal Navy.

Qatar

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest American military installation in the Middle East. It houses CENTCOM’s forward headquarters, US Air Force elements, and special operations units. The base also supports the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and routinely hosts rotating combat aircraft.

Iraq

US military installations in Iraq include Al Asad Air Base in Al-Anbar Governorate and Al Harir Air Base in Erbil. Approximately 2,500 US troops are stationed here under the anti-ISIS coalition. Al Asad was previously targeted by Iranian missiles in 2020, following the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

Syria

In southern Syria, near the borders with Iraq and Jordan, the US maintains Al Tanf Garrison. The base has served as a strategic point for operations against the Islamic State. It also plays a role in monitoring regional movements of Iranian-linked militias.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base is situated around 20 miles from the Iraqi border. It is used by the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing for airlift operations. Camp Arifjan, another key site, serves as the forward headquarters of the US Army’s CENTCOM component and hosts prepositioned military equipment.

UAE

Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE is home to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. The facility operates F-22 Raptor fighter jets, MQ-9 Reaper drones, and surveillance aircraft. It also hosts the Gulf Air Warfare Centre, which supports air and missile defense training for US and allied forces.

FAQs:

1. Why has Iran threatened US military bases in the Middle East?

Iran issued the threat after US and Israeli airstrikes targeted three of its nuclear facilities.

2. Which is the largest US military base in the Middle East?

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest US military installation in the region.

3. Has Iran attacked any US base before?

Yes, Iran targeted Iraq’s Al Asad Air Base in 2020 after the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

4. What is the role of the US base in Bahrain?

Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, responsible for key naval operations across the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.