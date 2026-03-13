Iran's drones could ‘attack’ US commercial flights? Ex-TOPGUN pilot warns of threat amid ongoing war; ‘could get ugly’

Concerns about a potential retaliation against the United States have resurfaced after a former US Navy fighter pilot, Matthew “Whiz” Buckley, warned that Iranian drones could potentially target American soil, including commercial flights. A former Navy pilot warned that Iranian drones might target US commercial flights amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Buckley, who previously served as a TOPGUN-trained pilot, told the New York Post that Americans should remain vigilant as geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran persist.

He suggested that threats could range from lone-wolf attacks to the use of drones against civilian infrastructure, including passenger aircraft. Buckley cautioned that “things could get ugly” if sleeper agents or individuals sympathetic to Iran were activated during a period of heightened tensions.

“There are probably thousands of sleeper cells and Iranian agents in this country” Buckley draws on the recent alleged terrorist attacks that occurred in the US, like the recent ISIS-related attack, where two teens threw IEDs outside the Gracie Mansion in Manhattan.

He further detailed that the country is “full of soft targets" like a mall, school or church for someone who is “radically supporting this Islamic regime” who could cause damage.

He further talked about the threat being not just from a potential “lone wolf.” He said. “There are probably thousands of sleeper cells and Iranian agents in this country.” He further talked about these attacks that may take place in the and said, “It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.”

Buckley urged Americans to be on high alert. He said, “If you see something, say something. We could have an attack anywhere.” He further added, “They [Iranian agents or sleeper cells] can strap an IED onto their body and walk into a church, or God forbid, a school.”

Buckley warns of growing drone warfare concerns Buckley’s remarks were made during a discussion about how drone attacks have risen “exponentially” and could potentially be used in unconventional attacks. In the interview, he warned that relatively inexpensive unmanned aerial systems could pose a risk if used against high-value targets such as airports or commercial aircraft.

He said, “Drones are cheap, they are effective, and they are all over the place.”

Buckley took a page out of Captain Sully's book to explain the potential threat a drone poses to a flight. “Most of us are surprised seeing a miracle…with Sully. A flock of birds took out both engines on an airline, and he had to land in the Hudson River. Guess what a flock of inexpensive drones can do when you are on a short approach or departure from this country."

While Buckley has shared his expert opinion with the New York Post, US government agencies have not issued any public alerts suggesting an imminent drone threat to commercial flights.