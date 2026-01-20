IRS announces $6,000 tax deduction for seniors: Who qualifies and how to claim

The IRS has announced a new tax benefit offering up to $6000 for Americans aged 65 and older will be available for the 2026 tax filing season for the 2025 tax year. Starting for the 2026 tax season, seniors aged 65 and older can claim an additional $6,000 deduction. Here are all the details and how to claim the deductions. (Pexel)

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act allows taxpayers 65 and older to claim an extra $6,000 without having to itemize their deductions.

The senior "bonus" deduction is scheduled to end in the 2028 tax year.

Details of the senior tax deductions According to IRS guidance, the long-standing supplementary deduction for the aged and visually handicapped and married couples filing jointly can also claim senior tax deductions. However, this is subject to income phase-out limits.

Income thresholds and phase-out Single filers can claim a full amount of $6,000 if their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is $75,000 or less. The amount phases out gradually for MAGI above that threshold and disappears entirely after about $175,000.

Married couples filing jointly can avail the full amount of $12,000 if MAGI is $150,000 or less. The amount phases out about that and ends at around $250,000.

Plus standard deductions These deductions are in addition to the standard deductions. The increased $2,000 standard deduction is available to eligible single seniors for the 2025 tax year. An additional standard deduction of $1,600 per eligible spouse is available to married couples filing jointly.

Therefore, a single person 65 years of age or older may be able to deduct $23,750 in 2025 ($15,750 standard deduction plus the $2,000 additional standard deduction for seniors plus the new $6,000 senior deduction).

A married couple may be able to deduct $46,700 ($31,500 standard deduction plus two $1,600 additional standard deductions plus two $6,000 senior deductions) if they file jointly and both spouses are completely eligible for these write-offs.

How to claim the new deductions? Senior tax filers can claim the extra tax cut for seniors on their Form 1040 or 1040-SR without having to itemize their deductions.

It is required to provide the birthdate while preparing your tax return. The IRS will determine your eligibility automatically if you are 65 years of age or older. A quality tax preparation software should immediately identify your eligibility and apply the deduction.

Social Security numbers should be accurate, and the age/65+ box should be ticked when preparing a paper return.