IRS approved $1390 stimulus checks this month? Here's the truth behind viral claims

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has shut down social media claims that new stimulus checks worth $1,390 are on the way to millions of Americans. This comes days after posts about the alleged IRS and Treasury Department payments for low- and middle-income taxpayers surfaced. President Donald Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS (AP)

The agency confirmed those reports are inaccurate, noting no new stimulus program has been authorized.

Why the rumor spread

The speculation may have stemmed from a separate IRS announcement earlier this year, when the agency distributed $2.4 billion to taxpayers who had not claimed the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. That credit, worth up to $1,400 per person, was tied to COVID-era stimulus programs, but the deadline to file for it passed on April 15.

“Millions of Americans could soon receive a $1,390 stimulus check, according to reports citing the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS. The payment is aimed at providing relief to low and middle-income households and is expected to roll out in late summer,” one account noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The facts

New stimulus payments cannot be issued without congressional approval.

No legislation authorizing such payments has been passed in 2024.

The IRS has made no announcements about fresh relief programs.

Congress previously approved three rounds of direct relief during the pandemic under the CARES Act, the COVID-related Tax Relief Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act. The last payments were tied to the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

Sen Josh Hawley introduced the American Worker Rebate Act in July, which would send at least $600 per taxpayer using tariff revenues, plus additional funds for families with children. But the measure remains in committee and has not advanced in either chamber of Congress.

Hawley argues Americans ‘deserve a tax rebate’ and compares his plan to earlier proposals from President Donald Trump. Supporters say the rebates would provide immediate financial relief. Critics, however, caution that relying on tariff revenue is unstable and point out that no checks could be issued without congressional approval.

Tax scam warning signs

“Scammers mislead you about tax refunds, credits and payments. They pressure you for personal, financial or employment information or money. IRS impersonators try to look like us,” the IRS said.

Watch out for:

A big payday - If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Bad tax advice on social media may convince you to lie on tax forms or mislead you about credits you can claim.

Demands or threats - Impersonators want you to pay “now or else.” They threaten arrest or deportation. They don’t let you question or appeal the amount of tax you owe.

Website links - Odd or misspelled web links can take you to harmful sites instead of IRS.gov.