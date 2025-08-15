$1,390 stimulus check in August? Here's the truth about social security rumor

There are rumors going around that Americans might get a stimulus check this year. Many taxpayers are asking if they’ll see extra money in their accounts soon. Some reports say a $1,390 payment could be coming. But right now, there’s no plan for a new stimulus check, according to The Sun. No federal stimulus check approved yet; lawmakers debate relief bills while some states provide direct payments and programs to support struggling residents.(Pexel)

Congress has not approved any stimulus package. Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” did not include any direct payments. On top of that, the Senate has left for summer break and won’t return until September 2. That means nothing will happen until at least then.

Still, some lawmakers have introduced relief ideas.

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, is pushing a plan to send $600 checks to individuals. For a family of four, that would add up to $2,400. Hawley said Americans should get this money because the last four years under President Biden have hurt families' savings and finances.

But Hawley’s idea still has a long way to go. First, it has to go through a committee. There, lawmakers can review and make changes to the bill. If the committee approves it, the full Senate will debate and vote on it.

Bill needs Senate, House, and President approval

If the Senate passes the bill, it goes to the House of Representatives. Both the House and Senate have to agree on the same version of the bill. Then it goes to the President. The President can sign it into law or veto it. If it’s vetoed, Congress can still pass it with a two-thirds vote.

There was also talk about a "Doge dividend" when Elon Musk was in the White House. That plan would have given out relief money using savings from the Department of Government Efficiency. But the idea didn’t go far. Musk has left the White House, and even before that, top Republicans weren’t sold on the plan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the idea might sound good politically, but it doesn’t line up with conservative values. “Fiscal responsibility is what we do as conservatives,” he said at CPAC in February. He said the focus should be on reducing the national debt.

Even though there’s no federal stimulus check coming right now, some states are offering their own relief.

New York and Georgia offer inflation relief checks up to $500

In New York, people will start getting inflation relief checks worth up to $400 starting in October. That program is funded by $2 billion. In Georgia, millions of taxpayers have already received checks up to $500.

South Carolina also has a program called the Palmetto Payback fund. It helps residents claim property or money that legally belongs to them but hasn’t been collected.