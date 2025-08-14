$1,702 stimulus checks in August: When will you receive the payment? Eligibility and more

Americans will soon receive state-run stimulus checks worth $1,702. To get the payment going out later this month, you need to check your status online. During the pandemic, the government issued three rounds of direct payments to boost the economy and help households, according to The Sun report. These federal stimulus checks went to most Americans and varied by income, filing status, and dependents.(Pexels)

These federal stimulus checks went to most Americans and varied by income, filing status, and dependents. The three payments were up to $1,200, $600, and $1,400 per eligible adult, with an extra amount for dependents.

States still give aid after $814B in federal stimulus ends

In total, more than 476 million payments worth $814 billion were distributed, according to Pandemic Oversight. While the federal payments have ended, some states still offer similar aid.

Alaska residents get yearly payments through the Permanent Fund Dividend, or PFD, which began in 1980 to share profits from oil and natural resources. About 600,000 residents qualify each year.

For the 2024 PFD, residents must have lived in Alaska all year, not claimed residency elsewhere since December 31, 2023, avoided felony convictions or jail for certain crimes in the past year, spent at least 72 straight hours in Alaska during 2023 or 2024, and not been away more than 180 days in 2024.

Annual payments began in 1982 at $1,000. This year’s total is $1,702, made up of $1,440 from the fund and a $262 energy relief bonus from high oil prices.

To see when your payment will arrive, check the official PFD website. Applications marked “Eligible-Not Paid” by August 13, 2025, will be paid August 21.

Next Alaska PFD payments set for Sept. 11, Oct. 2, and Oct. 23

Remaining 2024 payments unpaid by September 3 will be sent September 11. For 2025 applications, the first major payment goes out October 2, and the second on October 23.

Other states also offer monthly cash aid. Mississippi’s Magnolia Mother’s Trust gives $1,000 a month for a year to low-income families.

California’s Abundant Birth Project pays $1,000 a month to some new mothers. Ohio gives $500 a month to single moms in Columbus. Michigan and Illinois send $500 a month to select families. Minnesota’s Guaranteed Income for Artists pays $500 a month to 100 artists.