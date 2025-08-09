Donald Trump IRS head firing makes Billy Long shortest serving commissioner in US history

Billy Long has become the shortest serving IRS commissioner in US history. This comes after President Donald Trump removed him from the post, less than two months after his confirmation. Billy Long was confirmed IRS Commissioner by the Senate in June 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

“It is a honor to serve my friend President Trump and I am excited to take on my new role as the ambassador to Iceland. I am thrilled to answer his call to service and deeply committed to advancing his bold agenda. Exciting times ahead!,” the former Missouri Congressman said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting IRS commissioner.

Why was Billy Long fired?

No outright reason was provided for Billy Long's firing, but Long did announce that Trump was making him ambassador to Iceland.

Long's removal comes after much turmoil has plagued the tax collector since Trump's second term started.

The IRS shuffled through four acting leaders before Long was confirmed in June and has lost a quarter of its staff since the Department of Government Efficiency burrowed in in a self-stated mission to reduce waste, fraud and abuse.

In a message to IRS employees after he was confirmed, Long talked about his plans for his first few months in office.

Unfortunately, he did not stick around long enough to reach the 90-day milestone.

How long was Billy Long IRS Commissioner?

Long has been the IRS commissioner since June this year, and the current exit makes him the shortest-tenured IRS commissioner confirmed by Senate since the creation of the position in 1862.

After he was picked, he wrote to IRS staff, saying “In my first 90 days I plan to ask you, my employee partners, to help me develop a new culture here. I’m big on culture, and I’m anxious to develop one that makes your lives and the taxpayers’ lives better.”

Who is Billy Long?

Billy Long was an unusual pick for the role, given that while in Congress, where he served from 2011 to 2023, Long sponsored legislation to get rid of the IRS.

As a former auctioneer, Long had no background in tax administration.

He was confirmed in a vote despite Democrats’ concerns about the Republican’s past work for a firm that pitched a fraud-ridden coronavirus pandemic-era tax break and about campaign contributions he received after Trump nominated him.

After leaving Congress to mount an unsuccessful 2022 bid for the U.S. Senate, Long worked with a firm that distributed the pandemic-era employee retention tax credit. That tax credit program was eventually shut down after then-IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel determined that it was fraudulent.

(With AP inputs)