IRS extends tax deadline for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina: Here's the new date

If you're living in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, or South Carolina and still haven’t filed your 2024 federal income tax return—good news: you’ve got a little extra time. Thanks to the Internal Revenue Service. FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building after it was reported the IRS will lay off about 6,700 employees, a restructuring that could strain the tax-collecting agency's resources during the critical tax-filing season, in Washington, D.C., February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo(REUTERS)

The IRS has officially extended the tax filing deadline for all residents in these five Southern states to May 1, 2025, offering some breathing room beyond the usual April 15 Tax Day. The extension is due to recent natural disasters that have affected wide swaths of the region.

Normally, taxpayers across the U.S. are required to file their federal returns by April 15, unless they request an extension or qualify for an automatic delay due to extreme weather or other emergencies.

Which states have more time to file

Notably, in 2025, residents in 13 states—including everyone in these five—fall into the latter category, according to the IRS.

“The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area,” the agency said on Monday. “These taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief.”

Sidebarring Southern states, residents in certain parts of Alaska, New Mexico, Virginia, and West Virginia are also getting deadline extensions ranging from May 1 to as late as November 3, depending on the severity and timing of the disasters they experienced.

For example, taxpayers in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee—where tornadoes and severe storms struck in early April—now have until November 3, 2025 to file and pay. Similarly, people in parts of California impacted by wildfires earlier this year have until October 15.

And for everyone else? You can still apply for a regular extension to file your return, which gives you until October 15. Just keep in mind: if you owe money to the IRS, that bill is still due by April 15—no matter when you actually file.

The IRS recommends submitting your return electronically to avoid delays or late fees. It is faster and ensures smoother processing.