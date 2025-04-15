Can you file taxes on April 15? Here's what happens if you miss the deadline

Tuesday, April 15, marks the last day for most Americans to file their 2024 federal income tax returns. The IRS is encouraging people to file electronically to avoid potential delays. Americans can apply for an extension until October 15, but payments are due by April 15 to avoid penalties. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

While this is the standard deadline, there are exceptions. Taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and parts of Virginia, have until May 1. Others in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas get until November 3.

April 15 has been Tax Day since 1954, unless it falls on a weekend or holiday. The deadline was extended in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but this year marks the return of the classic mid-April cutoff.

Here's what you need to know about tax extensions

If you're not ready yet, you can still apply for an extension. Filing Form 4868 or making an estimated payment with the right designation will buy you time until October 15. But remember: this only extends the time to file, not the time to pay. Payments are still due by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

Michael Frost, senior wealth strategist at Truist Wealth, told Axios, “Taxpayers should consider being conservative in their estimate of their tax liability and their extension payment.”

The IRS charges a 5% monthly failure-to-file penalty (up to 25%) and a 0.5% monthly failure-to-pay penalty.

Timothy Wingate Jr., a tax expert at Intuit, also told Axios, “We haven't felt any major impact from refund delays.”

As of early April, the IRS had processed 100.3 million tax returns and issued over $211 billion in refunds, a 5% increase from last year. The average refund rose to $3,116.

Notably, the IRS's free Direct File program has expanded to 25 states. It’s mobile-friendly and available in both English and Spanish, helping about 30 million taxpayers skip paid software.

Also, if you didn’t file a 2021 return, you could still be eligible for stimulus-related refunds — as much as $1,400 — but only if you file by April 15.

To track your refund, use the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool. Updates happen once a day, typically in the early morning hours.