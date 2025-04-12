How to file your income tax returns: Step-by-step guide

As the April 15, 2025 tax deadline approaches, millions of Americans are preparing to file their federal income tax returns. Whether you're a first-time filer or a seasoned taxpayer, understanding the filing process is crucial to ensure compliance with IRS regulations and to maximise potential refunds. Millions of Americans are getting ready to submit their federal income tax returns as the April 15, 2025 tax deadline draws near.(Pixabay/representative )

Also read: IRS $1,400 deadline approaching: Here's all you need to know about the stimulus check

Step 1: Determine if you need to file

Your filing requirement depends on your income, age, and filing status. For instance, individuals under 65 must file if they earned $13,850 or more in 2024, while married couples filing jointly must file if their combined income exceeds $27,700. Self-employed individuals must file if they earned over $400, regardless of other factors.

Step 2: Collect required documents

Gather all relevant tax documents, including:

*W-2s from employers

*1099s for freelance work, investments, or gig income

*1098s for mortgage interest or student loan interest

*Social Security numbers for you and your dependents

*Receipts or records for deductions and credits (e.g., education expenses, childcare costs, charitable contributions)

Step 3: Choose your filing method

You can file your return in several ways:

*IRS Free File: Available for individuals earning $79,000 or less, through partnered tax software.

*IRS Direct File (Pilot Program): Available in select states for simple tax situations.

*Tax Software: Platforms like TurboTax or H&R Block offer guided filing for a fee.

*Professional Preparer: Useful for complex returns involving investments, business income, or property sales.

Step 4: Maximise deductions and credits

Explore all eligible deductions (standard or itemised) and credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit, or Lifetime Learning Credit.

Step 5: File and Track Your Return

*Submit your return electronically or by mail before April 15. E-filing is faster and more secure.

*Refunds typically arrive within 21 days if you opt for direct deposit.

*Use the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund” tool to monitor your refund status.

Also read: IRS tax refund payments: How long can your refund take once sent by the agency?

*If you cannot file on time, you can request a six-month extension, but remember—you still need to pay any taxes owed by the April deadline to avoid interest or penalties.