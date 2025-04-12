How to file your income tax returns: Step-by-step guide
As the April 15, 2025 deadline nears, Americans must prepare their tax returns. Filing requirements vary by income, age, and filing status.
As the April 15, 2025 tax deadline approaches, millions of Americans are preparing to file their federal income tax returns. Whether you're a first-time filer or a seasoned taxpayer, understanding the filing process is crucial to ensure compliance with IRS regulations and to maximise potential refunds.
Also read: IRS $1,400 deadline approaching: Here's all you need to know about the stimulus check
Step 1: Determine if you need to file
Your filing requirement depends on your income, age, and filing status. For instance, individuals under 65 must file if they earned $13,850 or more in 2024, while married couples filing jointly must file if their combined income exceeds $27,700. Self-employed individuals must file if they earned over $400, regardless of other factors.
Step 2: Collect required documents
Gather all relevant tax documents, including:
*W-2s from employers
*1099s for freelance work, investments, or gig income
*1098s for mortgage interest or student loan interest
*Social Security numbers for you and your dependents
*Receipts or records for deductions and credits (e.g., education expenses, childcare costs, charitable contributions)
Step 3: Choose your filing method
You can file your return in several ways:
*IRS Free File: Available for individuals earning $79,000 or less, through partnered tax software.
*IRS Direct File (Pilot Program): Available in select states for simple tax situations.
*Tax Software: Platforms like TurboTax or H&R Block offer guided filing for a fee.
*Professional Preparer: Useful for complex returns involving investments, business income, or property sales.
Step 4: Maximise deductions and credits
Explore all eligible deductions (standard or itemised) and credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit, or Lifetime Learning Credit.
Step 5: File and Track Your Return
*Submit your return electronically or by mail before April 15. E-filing is faster and more secure.
*Refunds typically arrive within 21 days if you opt for direct deposit.
*Use the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund” tool to monitor your refund status.
Also read: IRS tax refund payments: How long can your refund take once sent by the agency?
*If you cannot file on time, you can request a six-month extension, but remember—you still need to pay any taxes owed by the April deadline to avoid interest or penalties.