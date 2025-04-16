Seeing an IRS payment plan submission error? How to resolve, get extension

With about an hour left to the IRS tax filing deadline, several social media users reported seeing a ‘payment plan submission error’ on Tuesday. The glitch could be caused by an outage on the IRS Online Payment Agreement (OPA) tool during high-traffic periods like tax season. Errors like "We are unable to process your request" or "Payment plan submission error" can indicate a temporary system issue. Several users saw an IRS filing error on Tuesday(AP)

The IRS is yet to respond to the issue.

“Tax filing deadline with an hour and 15 remaining….. And you guessed it…. The IRS’s system is experiencing an outage,” one person reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: IRS extends tax deadline for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina: Here's the new date

“Is there an issue with the IRS payment plan site? I’ve tried several times to set up a payment plan but continue to receive an error message telling me to try again later. Thanks!” another one added.

“I had to refile my taxes and it looks like I owe $2262, which I'm honestly not surprised about, it's whatever. But when I try to set up a payment plan on the IRS website, I kept getting an error message so I Googled to see what to do,” a third person tweeted.

Steps to Resolve the Issue

Wait and Retry:

If your return was recently filed, wait a few weeks for the IRS to process it. Check your account status on IRS.gov to confirm the balance is updated.

Try submitting again after a day or two, as the issue may be a temporary glitch.

Change the Payment Date:

If you’re setting up a long-term payment plan, try selecting a different day of the month for payments. This has resolved the error for some users.

Clear Browser Cache or Try a Different Device:

Clear your browser’s cache and cookies or switch to a different browser (eg Chrome, Firefox, or Safari). Some users reported success using a mobile device instead of a computer.

Read More: IRS tax return 2025: How to request extension, avoid penalty while filing

Ensure you’re using a supported browser version.

Confirm you meet the criteria for an online payment plan:

Individuals: Owe $50,000 or less (long-term) or $100,000 or less (short-term) in combined tax, penalties, and interest, and have filed all required returns.

Businesses: Owe $25,000 or less for a long-term plan and have filed all returns.

Double-check all entered information, including SSN, bank routing/account numbers, and the balance due from your return.

Check for System Maintenance:

Avoid submitting between 11:45 PM and midnight Eastern Time, when the IRS system may be unavailable.

Contact the IRS:

If the error persists, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 (individuals) or 800-829-4933 (businesses), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Be prepared for long wait times, especially near tax deadlines.

Have your tax return, balance due, and any error messages ready when you call.

Alternatively, use the IRS chatbot or check your IRS Online Account for additional options.

Alternative Application Methods:

If the online tool continues to fail, apply by mail or phone using Form 9465 (Installment Agreement Request). Note that setup fees are higher for non-online applications ($225 vs. $31-$130 online).

Mail the form to the address listed in the Form 9465 instructions or call the IRS to apply by phone.

Check for Notices:

If your return is processed and you owe a balance, the IRS will send a notice (e.g., CP14) in late May or June. Use the information in the notice to set up a payment plan via the OPA tool.

Consider Other Options:

If you’re ineligible for a payment plan or the application is denied, explore alternatives like an Offer in Compromise (OIC) or a temporary delay in collection. Use the OIC Pre-Qualifier tool on IRS.gov to check eligibility.

If facing financial hardship, contact the IRS to discuss “currently not collectible” status