Is Capital One app down? Thousands report 'rate limit exceeded' error amid outage

Thousands of Capital One customers have reported problems accessing the bank's mobile app and online banking services on Thursday. Users on Downdetector have reported encountering a "rate limit exceeded" error while attempting to log in.

Capital One customers have reported login failures, missing account information and "rate limit exceeded" messages on Thursday REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

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Reports began rising rapidly during the afternoon as users across the United States flagged issues with the Capital One app and website. Customers said the service either failed to load or displayed error messages when they attempted to access their accounts. Several users reported seeing only partial account information after logging in.

As of 4:57 pm, Downdetector reported more than 2000 reports of issues in the app.

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Users report login failures and missing account information

Many affected customers said they first noticed problems when attempting to check balances or complete routine banking tasks on the CapitalOne app.

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{{^usCountry}} Some users reported being logged into the app but unable to access account details. Others said they received repeated error notifications despite entering correct login credentials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users reported being logged into the app but unable to access account details. Others said they received repeated error notifications despite entering correct login credentials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Reddit, users described receiving messages stating that Capital One had "hit a snag" while retrieving account information. Others said their credit card and checking accounts disappeared from the app. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Reddit, users described receiving messages stating that Capital One had "hit a snag" while retrieving account information. Others said their credit card and checking accounts disappeared from the app. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (This is a developing story) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (This is a developing story) {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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