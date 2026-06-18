Claude down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘server down’, Claude chat issues

Claude, the AI Engine from Anthropic , was reportedly down for thousands of users on Thursday, as per Downdetector. At the time of writing, over 2,000 people complained about facing problems, as per the site which tracks outages on the internet .

As per Downdetector, the chat feature was not working. Many complained that Claude servers appeared to be down.

A cause for the outage is not known yet and Claude's Status Page has not yet logged the issue.

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Claude outage: Reactions pour in Several people complained amid the Claude outage. Some flocked to the comment section of Downdetector.

“i have an engineering exam tmr 4th year mechanical paper i am study and this happens help me,” one wrote, showing how many people rely on the AI chatbot for help for various purposes. Another remarked “Cant do claude things rn guess I'll have to go sleep or something.”

Yet another expressed their problem saying “I dont get it. I type the prompt and its like i reload at the same time when i click enter. Its the same for the rest of yall?”.

Claude users worldwide appeared to be facing issues as there were comments from those claiming to be from Brazil and Russia. “In russia its down :( only works on iPhone, desktop/web version is not working,” one wrote on the Downdetector comment section. On X too, complains flooded in.

“Claude is currently down for a lot of people worldwide. Been 30-40 minutes with no update from anthropic,” one wrote, tagging Anthropic. Another said “I hope Claude gives us all a reset for the week for being down all night again @claudeai @ClaudeDevs. They have been really good and generous about this sort of thing when it happens in the past.”

Claude down: How to fix chat, server down issues Claude's Help Center notes that if one faces troubles with the Claude Chat, then one should check server status for reports of outage. If there is none, then one can try to clear the browser's cache, disable active VPNs, or start a new chat, as long conversations and memory bloat often cause web app crashes.

However, in this case, the outage appears to affect people worldwide, so user-end fixes are not likely to work.

If servers seem to be down despite no outage being reported, then one can try a hard refresh to clear temporary glitches, open Claude on an Incognito window, disable the VPN and then try opening Claude, or clear cache and even sign out and then try signing into Claude.