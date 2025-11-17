Is Comcast down in my area? Thousands of users report issues with Xfinity amid widespread outage

Xfinity by Comcast was reportedly down for numerous users on Sunday. This came amid the NFL games, causing anger. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted over 3,000 people reported facing problems. xfinity logo(X.@AlternativeTo)

On X, Downdetector said, “User reports indicate problems with Xfinity by Comcast since 6:15 PM EST.”

As per the site that logs outages, 70 percent of the people faced issues using the service on their television. The map showed that the problem was quite widespread with cities impacted including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and New York.

Several people expressed their frustrations both on the Downdetector page's comment sections and on X.

Reactions to Xfinity outage

One person wrote “No Internet, yet again.” Another commented, “xfinity is so lazy.” On X, there was anger about missing out on the Sunday NFL games due to problems with Xfinity.

“Can Comcast fix their service already? Can’t watch a game when it’s freezing every five seconds,” one person said on X. Yet another chipped in, saying “Comcast is the actual worst company I think I’ve ever dealt with. Not only now has out wifi gone out every day for the past few weeks, but now we can’t even watch tv because the service keeps pausing every 3 seconds.”

One individual added, “Xfinity TV broadcast actually unwatchable right now. Everything is freezing every 5 seconds.” Problems were faced in different parts of the US, as evidenced from the posts. “I live in Pottstown, Pennsylvania Comcast keep going on and off for for the last half hour. The Eagles are playing at 8:30 tonight. I suggest you fix this before it starts otherwise you're gonna have a lot of pissed off people,” a person had written.

Another had said, “In Pittsburgh and the channels keep freezing up every 10 seconds. What is going on? Trying to watch a damn football game. Happening on CBS and FOX.”

There has been no official word from Xfinity Support on the issues yet.