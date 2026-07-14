Is Darline Graham Nordone a Republican? A look at her and her husband Larry Nordone's political links

On Monday, two days after the death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, his sister, Darline Graham Nordone was appointed to take interim charge of the late Sen. Graham's seat.

Newly appointed U.S. interim Senator, Darline Graham Nordone speaks to members of the press at the statehouse Monday, July 13. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

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Darline Graham Nordone will be the interim Senator from South Carolina for the remainder of Graham's term, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Monday. This has sparked massive interest in the 64-year-old, especially as it came in the aftermath of her brother's shock passing.

Darline Graham Nordone was endorsed by President Donald Trump as well as the GOP Governor of South Carolina. But, as the Washington Post reports, she has no experience in politics, and her previous public appearances have only concerned comments about her brother.

Now that she has been put in charge of such a large public office, which will include Senate appearances, addressing the public frequently, and responding to events in the state as they, many questions about her remain. Is she a Republican, like Senator Lindsey Graham? Who are her husband and children? In this article, we will take a look at that.

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Darline Graham Nordine has been a staunch supporter of her brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, throughout the latter's tenure in politics. However, it is unclear if she is a registered with the Republican Party.

Additionally, reports have confirmed that Darline Graham Nordone was recommended to serve in Senator Graham's seat by the South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. It was subsequently endorsed by Trump, as well.

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Nordone revealed speaking to the press after taking the role that it was Governor McMaster who reached out to her to serve out rest of the late Senator's term. “I want to thank the governor for selecting me to serve the remainder of Lindsey’s term," she said.

McMaster also confirmed he spoke to the President, who considered Lindsey Graham a "dear friend," adding that the latter thought the idea of appointing Nordone was "great."

As a result, it is expected that Lindsey Graham's sister, interim Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, will toe Trump's GOP line faithfully for the rest of late Senator's term.

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Who Is Darline Graham Nordone's Husband, Larry Nordone?

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There is very little information publicly available about Larry Nordone, the husband of new South Carolina interim Senator, Darline Graham Nordone. Darline, who has often appeared in his brother's campaigns, had also been accompanied by her husband, Larry, in a few.

For instance, according to a Yahoo News report from June 2, 2015, which covered Lindsey Graham announcing his Presidential candidacy for the 2016 US election, Larry Nordone was in the front row as Darline and late Lindsey Graham were on stage. The report notes that Larry Nordone was emotional at the event and told the outlet, "It's just the culmination of years of hard times they (Lindsey and Darline) went through."

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Darline Graham and Larry Nordone have two children, according to a New York Times profile of the interim Senator. No further details about the two children are known.