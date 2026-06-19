Is Disney Plus down? Thousands report error codes amid widespread outage

Disney Plus is down for thousands of the users in the US on Thursday evening.

The logo for streaming service Disney Plus pictured on a remote control.(AP)

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According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, more than 20,000 people in the US are receiving various error codes while accessing the popular streaming service.

More than 20,000 users reported Disney Plus outages on Down Detector. (Down Detector)

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{{^usCountry}} Most of the users are reporting facing various issues while trying to log into the platform. Even on Down Detector, 47% of the users reported facing issues with logging into the app. 36% said that their app was not working while 11% are reporting issues with server connections. Disney Plus Responds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of the users are reporting facing various issues while trying to log into the platform. Even on Down Detector, 47% of the users reported facing issues with logging into the app. 36% said that their app was not working while 11% are reporting issues with server connections. Disney Plus Responds {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Disney Plus responded to the issue acknowledging that many users worldwide are facing trouble opening and logging into the app. In response to a user's query, Disney Plus Help, the platform's official support account on X, the platform said that officials are working to resolve the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disney Plus responded to the issue acknowledging that many users worldwide are facing trouble opening and logging into the app. In response to a user's query, Disney Plus Help, the platform's official support account on X, the platform said that officials are working to resolve the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We're sorry to hear about this experience. Our team is already aware of the instability that's occurring and is working to fix it as soon as possible," Disney+ Help wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We're sorry to hear about this experience. Our team is already aware of the instability that's occurring and is working to fix it as soon as possible," Disney+ Help wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Frustrated Users Complain About Outage

Hundreds of frustrated Disney Plus users complained on social media about the issues they faced with the Disney Plus app.

“Disney Plus is there a known problem? I can’t login or even go to the login page. The app doesn’t recognize my email address,” one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the problem.

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“Is anyone having problems with Disney plus It look like Disney plus is down,” wrote another.

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“Disney plus inaccessible,” shared another.

“Sort your sh*t out! Your services are down. Stop replying with generic how to help. Admit the widespread issue and fix it,” said one angry user.

Disney Plus has approximately 131.6 million global subscribers, with around 57 to 60 millions of them situated in the US alone.

This is a developing story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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