Is Rachel Danis pregnant? Patrick Clancy's photos with new wife raise questions amid Lindsay Clancy's mistrial

Photos of Patrick Clancy with new wife Dr Rachel Danis surfaced amid the Lindsay Clancy trial. While a mistrial has been declared in Patrick's ex-wife's case, netizens have been left wondering if Dr Rachel Danis is pregnant.

Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis began to date in February 2024, a little over a year after Lindsay Clancy allegedly killed Patrick and her kids. (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis, AP Pool Photo)

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Lindsay Clancy was on trial in Massachusetts after being accused of killing her and Patrick's children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. One juror disagreed with the other 11 in her case, after several rounds of deliberation, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial. Ahead of this, Fox News had shared photos of Patrick and Rachel's outing.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, this is the second time the two were pictured together amid the trial. The first time appeared to be a ‘tense exchange’ as captured by TMZ. However, this time, the duo appeared much more relaxed as smiles could be seen in the photos shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, this is the second time the two were pictured together amid the trial. The first time appeared to be a ‘tense exchange’ as captured by TMZ. However, this time, the duo appeared much more relaxed as smiles could be seen in the photos shared. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What prompted speculation about Rachel Danis's pregnancy? Photos of Rachel Danis with Patrick Clancy showed her in a manner that led netizens to speculate she might be pregnant, as comments online noted her appearance in the images. Why are people questioning Patrick Clancy's actions during Lindsay Clancy's trial? Comments arose regarding Patrick Clancy's public appearances with his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, during Lindsay Clancy's trial, leading some to wonder about his focus on justice for his children. Is there any confirmation of Rachel Danis being pregnant? Despite the speculations, there is no verifiable information confirming that Dr. Rachel Danis is pregnant, and no evidence suggests she and Patrick Clancy have children together.

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Meanwhile, netizens began to question if Rachel Danis is pregnant.

Is Rachel Danis pregnant? Questions raised online

Netizens reacted to Rachel and Patrick's photos asking if she's pregnant. “I think this is an old picture because she looks prego,” one wrote on X. Another added “Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, spotted with new wife Dr. Rachel Danis. Does she not appear pregnant, or is it just my eyes?”.

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Yet another said on Facebook “NEW PHOTOS OF PATRICK CLANCY AND HIS NOW-WIFE, RACHEL DANIS, ARE CIRCULATING—and everyone seems to be noticing the same detail. I’m not going to claim that Rachel is pregnant based solely on her appearance because pictures and angles can be misleading. But I’ll be honest: these photos definitely made me stop and wonder whether an announcement could be coming. I definitely can see the early signs of pregnancy in these photos!”.

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Despite the claims, there is no verifiable information that Dr Rachel Danis is pregnant. As per available information, Patrick and Rachel do not have any children together. Speculations of Patrick having a child with Rachel had risen while the Lindsay Clancy trial was ongoing as well, but these were not backed by proof.

Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis relationship timeline

Patrick Clancy moved to New York in May 2023, months after his kids were killed. He began to date Dr Rachel Danis in February 2024. They moved in together some time in 2025 and appeared for the New York City Marathon in November that year.

Patrick and Rachel got married in April 2026, months before Lindsay Clancy's trial began.