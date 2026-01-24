Is Grok down right now? Users report server issues
Users report that both the app and website are currently not working.
Grok is reportedly down for thousands of users across the United States. According to DownDetector, outage reports began around 2:15 p.m. EDT on Friday, with the majority of users citing server-related issues. By 3 p.m., more than 2,000 reports had been logged. Users report that both the app and website are currently not working.
"Nothing working here.. X is up but grok is not, no android app or web currently, got a popup on android saying they are working on issue," one person reported on DownDetector.
Another user added, "Anyone else experiencing no response from Grok."
A third person commented, "Grok is definitely having a server issue."
Social media reports
Several users took to X to share their frustrations and confirm the outage.
One user reported, "Is Grok app down for anyone else? Posting this proves I do not have a network error."
Another user wrote, "It appears Grok is down. I have been trying to verify a few things and it keeps erroring out. I have tried in the X app and the dedicatited Grok app. Is anyone else experiencing this?"
A third person reported, "Seems like Grok is down in specified areas. Anytime that there will be a fix?"
Another added, "Grok is down! Now we have to use our own brain Grok, please tell me when you're back again. I feel lost."
Another reported, "Once again, grok is down. Grok is a great platform, recent reliability has been an issue."
As of publication, Grok has not publicly responded to the outage reports or provided a timeline for when service will be fully restored.
