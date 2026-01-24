Is Grok down right now? Users report server issues

Grok is reportedly down for thousands of users across the United States. According to DownDetector, outage reports began around 2:15 p.m. EDT on Friday, with the majority of users citing server-related issues. By 3 p.m., more than 2,000 reports had been logged. Users report that both the app and website are currently not working. Grok is reportedly down.

"Nothing working here.. X is up but grok is not, no android app or web currently, got a popup on android saying they are working on issue," one person reported on DownDetector.

Another user added, "Anyone else experiencing no response from Grok."

A third person commented, "Grok is definitely having a server issue."

Social media reports Several users took to X to share their frustrations and confirm the outage.

One user reported, "Is Grok app down for anyone else? Posting this proves I do not have a network error."

Another user wrote, "It appears Grok is down. I have been trying to verify a few things and it keeps erroring out. I have tried in the X app and the dedicatited Grok app. Is anyone else experiencing this?"

A third person reported, "Seems like Grok is down in specified areas. Anytime that there will be a fix?"

Another added, "Grok is down! Now we have to use our own brain Grok, please tell me when you're back again. I feel lost."

Another reported, "Once again, grok is down. Grok is a great platform, recent reliability has been an issue."

As of publication, Grok has not publicly responded to the outage reports or provided a timeline for when service will be fully restored.