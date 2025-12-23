Is Jim Beam closing its iconic Kentucky distillery in 2026? Here's what we know

Japanese drinks group Suntory owned Jim Beam bourbon whiskey, has announced a production pause at its main site in Clermont, Kentucky, for the entirety of 2026. Jim Beam to close its Kentucky distillery in 2026; Visitors center to remain open (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)(AP)

This announcement comes as uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's trade tariffs, along with the fact that US whiskey distillers must contend with falling alcohol consumption rates.

The company's statement mentioned looking for an “opportunity to invest in site enhancements.”

“We are always assessing production levels to best meet consumer demand and recently met with our team to discuss our volumes for 2026,” the statement said.

Why is production being paused?

Oversupply of barrels

One of the primary reasons behind the pause is the increasing amount of bourbon inventories in Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) trade body, the state currently holds more than 16 million ageing barrels of bourbon, which stands to impose “crushing” storage and tax costs on distillers.

Kentucky distillers paid approximately $75 million in barrel taxes in 2025. It is a 27 per cent increase from the previous year.

However, next year, the company's other Kentucky businesses, which include a second distillery as well as its bottling and warehouse facilities, would continue to operate. Its Kentucky visitor center will remain open as well.

Jim Beam stated that it was in negotiations with its workers' union and evaluating how it would use its people while the production remains halted.

Impact of tariffs

This year, the spirits business has been clouded by uncertainty due to Trump's tariffs.

American alcohol exports have decreased as a result of retaliatory tariffs and market uncertainty, which has further reduced demand for Kentucky bourbon abroad and complicated export tactics.

In response to US taxes on Canadian goods, some Canadian provinces have also removed American spirits from their stores in March. Some provinces have since started purchasing alcohol from the United States again.

The European Union also vowed in March to raise taxes on American whiskey to 50% in response to Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs. However, in August, the EU announced a six-month postponement of retaliatory levies on US imports, including wine, distilled spirits, and used barrels.

Amid the growing economic pressure, layoffs have not been declared by Suntory Global Spirits. The company claims that it employs over 1,000 individuals throughout its Kentucky locations.