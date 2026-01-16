Is Madison Sheahan married? What to know about ex-ICE Deputy Director's family

Madison Sheahan, the Deputy Director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), resigned on Thursday, announcing that she will run for Congress in Ohio on a Republican ticket. Sheahan will make a bid for the US House from the 9th District, a Democratic stronghold, looking to flip it in the upcoming midterms. Madison Sheahan, Deputy Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, holds a press conference. (Getty Images via AFP)

Amid her declaration to run for the US Congress, the 28-year-old's family life has come into focus. A key question that everyone seems to be asking is whether former ICE Number 2 is married. Sheahan is not married. No details on whether she has a partner have been publicized.

Sheahan announced her decision to challenge Democratic Party House Rep Marcy Kaptur from Ohio's 9th District, which includes the city of Toledo, in a video on Thursday. Kaptur is one of the longest-serving members of Congress, being elected to the US House always since 1983.

She appeared to pitch her campaign on illegal immigration, saying in the video that she has "stopped more illegal immigration than Marcy Kaptur has in her 43 years in Washington,” in less than a year.

Here's what to know about Madison Sheahan's family

Madison Sheahan Family: What We Know Madison Sheahan grew up on a horse farm in Curtice, Ohio, with her mother Laura Sheahan, and her father, Roger Sheahan, along with her brother Dakota. Public sources indicate no known romantic relationships, marriages, or partners for Madison Sheahan.

Sheahan has served as the Deputy Director of ICE since March 2025, before her resignation on Thursday, January 15. She oversaw the daily operations of the agency with more than 20,000 employees and a multi-billion-dollar budget.

Before Sheahan's federal service, she was Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and held leadership roles under South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.