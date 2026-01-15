‘Nice person, but not sure if he…’: What Trump said on Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi

Even as Iran's exiled crown prince repeatedly called on the US President Donald Trump to support Iranians protesting against clerical regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, it doesn't look like the POTUS is fully trusting Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran's last Shah. US President Donald Trump during an interview with Reuters at White House. (REUTERS)

Though Trump described Pahlavi as “very nice” but expressed uncertainty over whether Pahlavi would be able to muster support within Iran to eventually take over. Track latest updates on Iran unrest

Reza Pahlavi's protest calls earlier this month are believed to have escalated the uprising against Iranian regime.

What Trump said “He seems very nice, but I don't know how he'd play within his own country. And we really aren't up to that point yet,” he said in an interview with the Reuters where he said there was a chance Iran's clerical government could collapse.

Also read: Air India plane first hit by Iran airspace closure, then its engine sucks object, gets damaged

“I don't know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me,” he was quoted as saying.

Amid the ongoing unrest in Iran that has taken a deadly turn as thousands have reportedly been killed, Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene to support the Iranian protesters who have taken to streets in massive numbers in protests that started last month with disgruntlement over economic woes.

Also read: Iran state TV airs chilling threat for Donald Trump amid unrest: ‘This time the bullet will not miss’

Despite Trump's support for Iranians who are now demanding the end of the clerical rule, he seemed reluctant to lend his full support to Pahlavi, the son of the late shah of Iran, who was ousted from power in 1979 following the Islamic Revolution.

Reza Pahlavi's ‘free Iran’ and ‘friendship with US’ message In a fresh video, Pahlavi on X (formerly Twitter) laid out a plan for ‘Free Iran’ as he said the clerical regime has identified Iran with ‘terrorism, extremism, and poverty’. “The real Iran is a different Iran. A beautiful, peace-loving, and flourishing Iran,” he said in a message on X.

“In diplomacy, relations with the United States will be normalized and our friendship with America and her people will be restored. The State of Israel will be recognized immediately. We will pursue the expansion of the Abraham Accords into the Cyrus accords bringing together a free Iran, Israel, and the Arab world,” he said, adding that a free Iran will become a reliable energy supplier to the free world.

“Policy-making will be transparent. Iran’s actions will be responsible. Prices will be predictable,” he said.

He said a future democratic Iran would abandon its nuclear military ambitions, end support for terrorist groups, normalize relations with the United States, recognize Israel, and emerge as a stabilizing force in the Middle East and a reliable partner to the global community.