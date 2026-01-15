Iran state TV airs chilling threat for Donald Trump amid unrest: ‘This time the bullet will not miss’

A new flashpoint emerged in the ongoing US-Iran tensions over Tehran’s handling of the protests in the country, with the Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster running a poster from a pro-government rally that seemed like an assassination threat for US President Donald Trump. A man hands out posters of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a funeral ceremony for a group of security forces, who were killed during anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran, (AP)

According to a report by AFP, Iranian state television showed an image from the rally showing Trump's assassination attempt, captioned: "This time it will not miss the target".

It appeared to be referring to the assassination attempt against Trump during a campaign rally in 2024 in Pennsylvania. The attempt in July 2024 during a campaign rally had wounded Trump in the ear.

The photo had gone viral on social media and became a rallying cry for his base to reunite, and was said to be one of the reasons for his landslide win over his democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

The broadcast marked what is being reported as one of Tehran’s most open threats yet to Trump amid reports that he is weighing military strikes against Iran. Iranian officials have accused Washington of using the country’s internal unrest as a justification for possible intervention.

HT.com, however, could not independently verify the broadcast

No reaction from Iran over state TV threat The message was widely interpreted as a reference to the Butler rally shooting, in which Donald Trump was wounded during a pre-election speech. Iranian television paired the warning with a photograph from that event.

However, no official reaction from the authorities has been reported regarding the incident.

The threat followed claims that the United States has begun repositioning forces in the region, including reports of troop movements from its largest base in the Middle East, amid concerns Iran could retaliate if struck. The decision came as a senior official in Tehran mentioned the country's retaliatory attack in June 2025 at Al Udeid Air Base, located outside the Qatari capital of Doha.

Meanwhile, the security forces' crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,615, the Associated Press reported, citing the US-based Human Rights Activists. The death toll exceeds that of any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution