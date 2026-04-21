Is Mike Vrabel heading for divorce? Patriots coach issues new statement amid Dianna Russini row, 'I've had difficult…'

Mike Vrabel released a new statement on Tuesday regarding the contentious photographs captured of him alongside former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona last month.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)(AP)

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On April 7, the New York Post released images of Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona on Saturday, March 28. The photos showed the two holding hands, embracing, and relaxing in a pool and a hot tub. It is noteworthy that both Vrabel and Russini are married to different people.

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Mike Vrabel's wife Jennifer's silence raises questions

Following the emergence of photographs featuring the head coach of the New England Patriots alongside Dianna Russini, public interest swiftly shifted to his marital relationship with Jennifer Vrabel.

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{{^usCountry}} The conversation intensified when commentator Jason Whitlock offered his insights on the matter. In a forthright manner, he proposed that the true repercussions might not stem from the league or the Patriots organization, but rather from within Vrabel's own family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conversation intensified when commentator Jason Whitlock offered his insights on the matter. In a forthright manner, he proposed that the true repercussions might not stem from the league or the Patriots organization, but rather from within Vrabel's own family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “My contention is there will be consequences for Mike Vrabel by his primary employer, his wife. And she has a right to render consequences on him because his behavior impacted negatively their relationship,” Whitlock said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My contention is there will be consequences for Mike Vrabel by his primary employer, his wife. And she has a right to render consequences on him because his behavior impacted negatively their relationship,” Whitlock said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement has sparked continuous speculation regarding the condition of Vrabel's marriage. Although neither Vrabel nor his spouse has publicly commented on the matter, observers have remarked on Jennifer's subdued presence at recent team events. Nevertheless, there is no verified evidence of any discord beyond public discourse. Mike Vrabel issues statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement has sparked continuous speculation regarding the condition of Vrabel's marriage. Although neither Vrabel nor his spouse has publicly commented on the matter, observers have remarked on Jennifer's subdued presence at recent team events. Nevertheless, there is no verified evidence of any discord beyond public discourse. Mike Vrabel issues statement {{/usCountry}}

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Without mentioning Russini, the New England Patriots coach spoke to the reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive,” Vrabel said.

“We believe that in order to be successful on and off the field you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts we me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction,” he added.

The coach expressed his regret for not dealing with the situation sooner. However, he mentioned that he preferred to consult with his team beforehand.

On Monday, the Patriots arrived at Gillette Stadium to commence the first day of voluntary organized team activities.

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"Those are comments and questions that I've answered for the team and with the team and we'll keep those private and to ourselves. I care deeply about this football team and I'm excited to coach them," Vrabel stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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