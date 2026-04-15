Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel saga takes a turn; ex-Atheltic reporter shares new career update

Dianna Russini has shared a new career update on social media, hours after resigning from The Athletic. This comes as The New York Times' sports section conducted an internal investigation regarding published photos of the popular NFL reporter and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Last week, PageSix shared images of the two at a resort in Sedona, Arizona, showing them hugging, holding hands and also sitting in a hot tub together. Both of them are married and have children. NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

Russini, in her resignation letter to Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg, wrote that she refuses ‘to lend it further oxygen or let it define me or my career’, referring to the controversy. The 43-year-old and Vrabel have both denied any wrongdoing.

Read More: Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic: 5 things to know amid Mike Vrabel scandal, ‘This media frenzy is..’

Dianna Russini's resignation letter Russini wrote, “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.”

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

"Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now -- before my current contract expires on June 30."

Read More: Mike Vrabel caught in embarassing moment amid Dianna Russini photo leak controversy

Dianna Russini shares career update Meanwhile, the reporter immediately changed the description on her social media profiles, making it clear that her Athletic stint is over. Russini spent almost 10 years working for ESPN in roles that included NFL analyst and insider. She had been with The Athletic since 2023 and has appeared on its video presence and helmed a podcast.

Linked to Barstool Sports A report linked Russini to Barstool Sports. It read: “Russini is one of the most recognizable NFL insiders in the country and now a free agent. The question is not whether someone will sign her. The question is where. The single most interesting answer on the board is Barstool Sports.”

This comes as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slammed The Athletic's decision.

“If we’re just being honest, this explanation really makes zero sense. I don’t think anybody should lose their job over alleged canoodling, but this statement makes it seem like there was definitely canoodling happening,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“An innocent canoodler would prob welcome a thorough investigation to prove their innocence and exonerate themselves, right? This screams guilty canoodler to me.”