Is Nancy Guthrie suspect a woman? ‘Feminine features’ and ‘second mask’ theories emerge amid search for missing woman

Amid various theories surfacing about the Nancy Guthrie case, one speculation that has emerged is that the suspect may be a woman. One X user pointed out that retired FBI agent Maureen O’Connell, who has been a vocal expert analyst regarding the disappearance of the 84-year-old, said on The Interview Room that her sister believes the suspect could be female.

This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP)

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The X user noted that many agree with the theory, adding, “Some say the suspect has feminine features or may even be wearing makeup. Others theorize the perp is wearing a second mask beneath the stocking cap.”

However, the X user further wrote, “So I went looking—realistic feminine masks like this are easily purchased online and could potentially fit beneath a stocking cap. You could cut the lips out, paint on a mustache or even glue on prosthetic makeup. I don’t know that I’m convinced.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the comment section, many seemed intrigued by the ‘female suspect’ theory. “I have always been on the side of a female mask under the mask..,” one user wrote. “That would explain why Nancy was so close to the ground when the blood splatter at the front door. If a guy she would not have been so close to the ground,” another user speculated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comment section, many seemed intrigued by the ‘female suspect’ theory. “I have always been on the side of a female mask under the mask..,” one user wrote. “That would explain why Nancy was so close to the ground when the blood splatter at the front door. If a guy she would not have been so close to the ground,” another user speculated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Newbie here…at this point anything is possible. The eyebrows do look partially “painted” on on the suspect, however, what happened to the tail end of said eyebrows?? Also take a closer look at the lashes, they seem to be clumped up on his right eye,” wrote a user, while another said, “I had that thought. There's something with the eyebrows, they looked trimmed to me, unless the mask is just covering them. Also the eyes, eyelashes. If not a woman, it could be a man that likes wearing makeup.” “I also have a strong feeling our porch perp could be a female involved,” another user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Newbie here…at this point anything is possible. The eyebrows do look partially “painted” on on the suspect, however, what happened to the tail end of said eyebrows?? Also take a closer look at the lashes, they seem to be clumped up on his right eye,” wrote a user, while another said, “I had that thought. There's something with the eyebrows, they looked trimmed to me, unless the mask is just covering them. Also the eyes, eyelashes. If not a woman, it could be a man that likes wearing makeup.” “I also have a strong feeling our porch perp could be a female involved,” another user commented. {{/usCountry}}

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Some Netizens dismissed the theory. “I don’t think it’s a woman, the build & gait are all wrong,” a user wrote. “Perp moves like a man,” said another.

What we know about the suspect

While the masked individual seen on surveillance camera has come to be widely known as the “Porch Guy,” indicating that the majority of people believe the person was a man, authorities have not yet identified or arrested any suspect(s) in the case yet.

The black-and-white photos and clips earlier shared by authorities show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

The FBI has received "potentially critical" DNA evidence found inside Nancy's Arizona home, it was recently reported. A hair sample initially sent to a private lab in Florida is now being analyzed using the FBI's advanced technology.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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