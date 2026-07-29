Is Natalie Harp Trump's 'official diaper nurse'?Here's the truth behind viral claims

A photograph of President Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, at Dover Air Force Base has sparked a fresh wave of online speculation, with several social media users claiming she was carrying a "diaper bag" for the president.

Natalie J. Harp is an American political aide who has served as the president's executive assistant since 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP)

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However, there is no evidence supporting those claims, and no official source has indicated that Harp serves in any medical or caregiving capacity.

What we know about viral picture

The ‘diaper bag’ image was taken during a dignified transfer ceremony on July 22, where Trump attended the return of four US service members killed in an Iran-related incident. However, HT.com is unable to independently confirm the exact date of Harp's photo.

Harp was photographed standing near military personnel carrying the "nuclear football" while holding her usual tote bag and a small pouch attached to it. The image quickly circulated online, prompting speculation about its contents.

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What sparked the viral rumors?

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{{^usCountry}} The claims originated after several X users suggested Harp's bag contained diapers for the 80-year-old president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims originated after several X users suggested Harp's bag contained diapers for the 80-year-old president. {{/usCountry}}

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Gracelynn on X shared the image of Harp with a white puffy item in her purse and claimed, “Donald Trumps aide aka nurse carrying around a diaper bag full of depends. Theyre not even trying to hide it anymore.”

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One widely shared post read, “This is Donald Trump's assistant, Natalie Harp. Carrying diapers for him in her bag.”

Another claimed Harp was Trump's "diaper nurse" and questioned why the alleged "diaper bag" appeared beside the nuclear football. The user wrote, “Wow. She really is Trump’s diaper nurse. But why is her diaper bag tethered to the nuclear football?”

A separate post suggested Harp's constant presence at presidential events had fueled speculation about her role.

No evidence supports 'official diaper nurse' claim

The available evidence does not support the claim that Harp serves as Trump's "official diaper nurse" or carries diapers for him.

The Grok-generated summary accompanying the viral discussion notes that critics mocked Harp's tote as a "diaper bag," but also states that the allegation has no support from medical records or official statements. It further notes that fact-checkers, including Snopes, have repeatedly debunked similar claims made about Trump in previous years.

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Moreover, no photographs showed the contents of Harp's bag, and no medical records, White House statements or eyewitness accounts have corroborated the claims.

At the time of writing, neither the White House nor Harp has publicly responded to the latest viral posts.

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Who is Natalie Harp?

Natalie J. Harp is an American political aide who has served as the president's executive assistant since 2025. Before entering politics, she worked as a television presenter and became known as one of Trump's closest aides during his campaigns and presidency.

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Harp is frequently seen traveling with the president and assisting him during public appearances. Media reports have described her as one of Trump's most trusted aides. Some have also referred to her as his "human printer" because she regularly provides him with printed news articles, talking points and briefing materials, according to The Daily Beast.

The viral speculation follows increased public attention on Harp after she appeared alongside Trump at multiple official events in recent weeks.