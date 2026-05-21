Is Nicki Minaj really friends with Donald Trump? Insider shuts down viral rumors: ‘Never asked the president...’

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump are “absolutely” friends, according to Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz, who also dismissed speculation surrounding the rapper’s relationship with the president.

The insider denied claims involving presidential pardons or payments.(File photos)

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Speaking to TMZ outside the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, DC, Bruesewitz said he initially connected with Minaj through mutual friends and later watched her relationship with Trump develop into what he described as a genuine friendship.

“She’s a great person,” Bruesewitz said, adding that Minaj has “a massive platform” and has been supportive of Trump and his political movement.

When asked directly whether the rapper and the president were friends beyond politics, he replied: “I would absolutely say that they’re friends.”

Also Read: Nicki Minaj blasts Don Lemon over Minnesota church protest; uses homophobic slur

‘Nicki has never asked the president…’

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{{^usCountry}} Bruesewitz pushed back against rumors that Minaj supported Trump in exchange for political favors, visas or financial benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bruesewitz pushed back against rumors that Minaj supported Trump in exchange for political favors, visas or financial benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There’s been no conversations around that,” he said while addressing online speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s been no conversations around that,” he said while addressing online speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Nicki has never asked the president for anything. She’s only been helpful. She’s asked us how she can help us,” Bruesewitz claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nicki has never asked the president for anything. She’s only been helpful. She’s asked us how she can help us,” Bruesewitz claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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He also denied claims involving presidential pardons or payments, stating: “No conversation about a pardon has taken place. No conversation about financial payments has taken place.”

The strategist argued that much of the criticism directed at Minaj stems from discomfort over a major celebrity publicly aligning herself outside what he described as the traditionally Democrat-leaning entertainment industry.

Also Read: Nicki Minaj blasts Don Lemon over Minnesota church protest; uses homophobic slur

Celebrity political endorsements

According to Bruesewitz, Minaj’s influence is different from many celebrities because she has spent more than two decades building a loyal audience.

“Nicki wasn’t someone who became famous overnight,” he said, contrasting her with what he called “astroturf” celebrities who quickly gain visibility but lack strong influence over fans.

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During the conversation, Bruesewitz also took indirect jabs at fellow rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion while discussing celebrity support for Democrats and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’ll say when Meg Thee Stallion or Cardi B twerks on stage at a Kamala rally and can barely read a speech, that probably doesn’t have much of an impact,” he said.

Bruesewitz has also helped connect Trump with several well-known personalities and creators, including Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Theo Von and Adin Ross.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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