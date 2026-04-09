Users of NYT games have reported an outage, claiming Wordle displays a “page not found” error.

Is NYT games down? Wordle not opening, users report 'page not found' error(Representative image/Unsplash)

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Downdetector, which provides real-time outage monitoring, said in an X post, “User reports indicate problems with Wordle since 12:40 AM EDT.”

StatusIsDown wrote on X, “Wordle/ New York Times Games is reportedly down for hundreds of players right now. Are you one of them?”

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{{^usCountry}} According to DesignTaxi, “Wordle is reportedly down for some players on April 9, 2026. Based on the graph showing on the outage tracking service DownDetector, the volume of user reports first started rising around 12:16AM Eastern Time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to DesignTaxi, “Wordle is reportedly down for some players on April 9, 2026. Based on the graph showing on the outage tracking service DownDetector, the volume of user reports first started rising around 12:16AM Eastern Time.” {{/usCountry}}

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Several users shared their experiences on X. “Okay @nytimes @NYTGames - what’s going on with the 4/9 update? Never seen this before. I’m on a 255 day streak in #Wordle and I don’t want it broken for something like this. Yes I updated the app,” one user wrote.

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Other users also faced the same issue. Take a look:

What is Wordle?

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Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. The game quickly became the favourite among word lovers. Thousands of players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle each day, which has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

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Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colours indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.

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The New York Times says, “Solvers do not need a subscription to play the daily Wordle. However, the entire Wordle experience is only available to Games, All Access, and Home Delivery Subscribers. We recommend creating a New York Times account or logging in with an existing New York Times account so you can play Wordle across devices or platforms while retaining your progress and statistics.”

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