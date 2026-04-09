Users of NYT games have reported an outage, claiming Wordle displays a “page not found” error. Is NYT games down? Wordle not opening, users report 'page not found' error (Representative image/Unsplash) Downdetector, which provides real-time outage monitoring, said in an X post, “User reports indicate problems with Wordle since 12:40 AM EDT.”

StatusIsDown wrote on X, “Wordle/ New York Times Games is reportedly down for hundreds of players right now. Are you one of them?” Read More | Verizon outage across US leaves hundreds of users without data service, blackout under investigation

According to DesignTaxi, “Wordle is reportedly down for some players on April 9, 2026. Based on the graph showing on the outage tracking service DownDetector, the volume of user reports first started rising around 12:16AM Eastern Time.” Several users shared their experiences on X. “Okay @nytimes @NYTGames - what’s going on with the 4/9 update? Never seen this before. I’m on a 255 day streak in #Wordle and I don’t want it broken for something like this. Yes I updated the app,” one user wrote.

Other users also faced the same issue. Take a look: