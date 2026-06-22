Is Reddit down right now? Here's what we know as users report issues with app and website

Reddit users are experiencing some difficulties due to an outage on Monday. According to Downdetector, there was a significant increase in reports concerning Reddit on June 22, suggesting a possible disruption impacting users across various regions in the world. This surge in complaints indicates that numerous users are facing challenges while browsing, posting, or accessing content on the site.

An outage on Reddit Monday saw over 200 users affected starting around 9:30 a.m. EST. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Data from Downdetector reveals that the number of reports rose to nearly 3,000 around 7:20 PM, in stark contrast to a typical baseline of merely 10 reports. This abrupt rise suggests a likely service disruption rather than isolated issues on the user side.

The outage-monitoring website's analysis of the reported problems shows that the majority of complaints are associated with Reddit's mobile application. Approximately 73% of users reported difficulties with the app, making it the most frequently cited issue during the outage. In addition, 10% of the complaints were related to server connection problems, while another 10% pertained to the website version of the platform.

While it is not a widespread outage and may be resolved quickly, the question “Is Reddit down?” has been trending on Google.

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Users on various social media platforms have reported experiencing a variety of issues, such as feeds not loading, posts not opening, error messages appearing during navigation, and challenges in accessing Reddit communities.

Additionally, some users have stated that they were unable to refresh pages or engage with content.

“Just spoke to them and they said it should be back up within the hr. Keep refreshing the page and check emails,” one person wrote on X.

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“Twitter down, Reddit not working, what am I supposed to procrastinate with,” another said.

Reddit down: Users report app issues

The most significant issue currently is related to the app, which accounts for approximately 50 percent of the reported problems. Additionally, users are experiencing difficulties with the website and server connection.

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This issue emerged shortly after 9 a.m. EST, and there has been no update regarding when it will be resolved.

Reddit stands as one of the largest discussion platforms globally, accommodating millions of communities that span topics such as technology, gaming, news, entertainment, and personal interests.

Therefore, any disruption in service can impact a significant number of users worldwide.