...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Is Slack down right now? Users unable to send messages amid reported outage

Thousands of users are unable to send messages and use slack. 

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:41 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
Advertisement

Slack stopped working for many people around the United States since 10:14am EDT. Users could not send messages, open their chat channels, or read old threads. Thousands of people went to Downdetector to report the problem.

Slack down(UnSplash)

According to outage tracker DownDetector, By 10:25am EDT, there are 2045 outage reports. Many users say they are unable to send or receive messages, with some reporting that the app is completely unresponsive

Also Read: Spotify down: Thousands report server issues with music streaming platform amid outage; how to fix

Social media reaction

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

"Tried to report an issue to@SlackHQ and this was the response upon submission. Seems like they're going through it right now"," wrote one.

One user had a lighter take. He and his wife both could not upload images on Slack. He wrote, “your status page says everything is fine, but both my wife and I can’t upload images. Is Slack mad at our home network, or is this global? :)"

One user replied on Slack's post that, “can't use these features when your app is down my friend," and the post was about features of the Slack, it said: “Answers are usually already somewhere in Slack — the hard part is finding them quickly. @question_base Agent detects questions in threads and surfaces trusted answers automatically, helping teams spend less time searching through channels and more time moving work forward.”

However, it is not clear why the outage happened.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

slack technologies us news united states
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Is Slack down right now? Users unable to send messages amid reported outage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.