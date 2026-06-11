Is there video of the Karmelo Anthony incident? What jurors were shown at the trial

During Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial, state prosecutor Bill Wirskye showed jurors a four-minute video of his arrest, part of which was captured on the body camera of Officer Eduardo Cortez, a school resource officer with the Frisco Police Department. The video shows Anthony holding his hands above his head while Cortez radios that he has found the “alleged suspect.”

Karmelo Anthony (L) was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf (R)(Collin County, x/AMetcal)

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Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Also Read | Wallace Pack Unit TDCJ: All about Texas prison near Navasota where Karmelo Anthony will serve his sentence

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony said that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense. Is there video of the Karmelo Anthony incident? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony said that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense. Is there video of the Karmelo Anthony incident? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While there are no reports saying that a video of Metcalf’s murder is available, the clip Wirskye showed jurors showed Anthony, barely audible, making a pleading remark. Minutes before that, Cortez testified that Anthony had said, “I’m not alleged. I did it,” saying of Metcalf: “He put his hands on me. I told him not to. He put his hands on me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While there are no reports saying that a video of Metcalf’s murder is available, the clip Wirskye showed jurors showed Anthony, barely audible, making a pleading remark. Minutes before that, Cortez testified that Anthony had said, “I’m not alleged. I did it,” saying of Metcalf: “He put his hands on me. I told him not to. He put his hands on me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Karmelo Anthony girlfriend: Valeria Perez breaks silence after sentencing, ‘Hold your head high, my sweet boy’

Anthony has now been transferred to a Texas prison to begin his sentence. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, after spending the previous night in county jail.

He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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