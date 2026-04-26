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Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured

Following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, President Trump and First Lady Melania were evacuated. No injuries reported

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 07:12 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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Following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, security evacuated President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

According to CNN, the shooter is confirmed as dead.

Associated Press reported that neither the president nor Vice President J.D. Vance was injured.

Read more: White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch

Trump shares a message on Truth Social

Following the event, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared a brief video from the hotel, stating, “I have been taken out of the ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel. I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way and (Police) Chief Jeffery Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here.”

Read more: Trump White House shooting live updates: US President 'uninjured' after shots fired at White House correspondents dinner

The dinner will resume shortly

The President of the White House Correspondents' Association, Weijia Jiang, announced from the stage that “Our program is going to resume momentarily.”

According to the AP, President Trump will also be returning to the stage at the dinner. Trump wrote on his Truth Social post, “I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

He further added, “They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

us news donald trump shooting
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured
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