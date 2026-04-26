Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured

Following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, security evacuated President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

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According to CNN, the shooter is confirmed as dead.

Associated Press reported that neither the president nor Vice President J.D. Vance was injured.

Read more: White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch

Trump shares a message on Truth Social

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{{^usCountry}} After the shooting incident, Trump took to Truth Social to praise the Secret Service and Law Enforcement for their quick handling of the situation and neutralizing the shooter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the shooting incident, Trump took to Truth Social to praise the Secret Service and Law Enforcement for their quick handling of the situation and neutralizing the shooter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What happened at the Correspondents' dinner? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What happened at the Correspondents' dinner? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The atmosphere abruptly changed, according to witnesses, as security personnel rushed quickly to remove the President and First Lady. There are still limited specifics on the threat's nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The atmosphere abruptly changed, according to witnesses, as security personnel rushed quickly to remove the President and First Lady. There are still limited specifics on the threat's nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to one law enforcement officer, a shooter opened fire, although there did not appear to be any injuries at first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to one law enforcement officer, a shooter opened fire, although there did not appear to be any injuries at first. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hundreds of attendees hid under tables as the Washington Hilton dining hall was overrun by the Secret Service and other law enforcement. "Sir, get out of the way!" someone is heard shouting in the videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hundreds of attendees hid under tables as the Washington Hilton dining hall was overrun by the Secret Service and other law enforcement. "Sir, get out of the way!" someone is heard shouting in the videos. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the event, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared a brief video from the hotel, stating, “I have been taken out of the ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel. I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way and (Police) Chief Jeffery Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here.”

Read more: Trump White House shooting live updates: US President 'uninjured' after shots fired at White House correspondents dinner

The dinner will resume shortly

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The President of the White House Correspondents' Association, Weijia Jiang, announced from the stage that “Our program is going to resume momentarily.”

According to the AP, President Trump will also be returning to the stage at the dinner. Trump wrote on his Truth Social post, “I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

He further added, “They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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