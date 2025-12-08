Is US tech firm hiring only H-1B holders? Indian-origin Harmeet Dhillon vows probe over discrimination against Americans

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice, has called out an IT firm in the nation that is allegedly “discriminating against Americans” by posting a job advertisement exclusively for H-1B visa holders. US AAG Dhillon promises probe into IT firm excluding American citizens(Getty Images via AFP)

Taking to X, former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans, who also refers to himself as a “former Jan 6th Political Prisoner,” brought into light a crucial report by The Washington Free Beacon. The article, titled “'No US Citizens': Meet the IT Firms Discriminating Against Americans,” specifically pointed out LanceSoft, an employment agency based in Herndon, Virginia.

“LanceSoft is an IT staffing firm committed to “diversity, equality, & inclusivity.” They just posted a job for $60/hr based in Santa Clara, CA,” Evans stated on X. “The only issue. The job is ONLY for people with an H1B Visa. The ad explicitly states NO US CITIZENS are eligible…for a job in America.”

Dhillon assures probe into firm hiring only H-1Bs

Meanwhile, Dhillon expressed gratitude to Evans for bringing the issue to attention. She re-shared the post on her official X profile to assure worried Americans that a dedicated team was addressing such matters, and that she would also investigate this particular case.

Dhillon mentioned that these investigations involved their partnerships with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (USEEOC), the Department of Labor (USDOL), and the White House.

Subsequently, the US AAG shifted the focus to her own official division within the Trump administration, stating, “Did I mention the Civil Rights Division is hiring, including for lawyers to do more of this work? Check out USAjobs.gov!”

In his article for the Free Beacon, reporter Aaron Sibarium emphasised that a job posting shared by LanceSoft explicitly disregarded American citizens while preferentially targeting H-1B visa holders. The alleged post, which has since been removed, stated, “Candidate must hold an active H1B visa.” The recruiter further specified, “No USC/GC for this role,” referring to US nationals and green card holders.

Sibarium also accused the IT staffing company of securing public contracts by presenting itself as a certified Minority Business Enterprise, which aims to “be as diverse as the clients we partner with.”

It is noteworthy that LanceSoft was not the only company mentioned in the report. The Free Beacon report also flagged several other IT firms that were reportedly seeking to recruit visa holders while excluding US citizens.