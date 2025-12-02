H-1B visa: US firm's hoardings outside IIT Delhi say ‘$100K won’t stop us from hiring’ amid Trump crackdown

US President Donald Trump's firm position on the H-1B visa may have dashed the aspirations of countless Americans, yet in the core of India's capital, optimism remains vibrant. Months following Trump's declaration of a substantial $100k fee imposed on H-1B employers, individuals entering the Delhi metro station adjacent to IIT Delhi observed something remarkable. According to a Bloomberg report, huge banners from an AI recruitment firm were prominently displayed throughout the area. Despite Trump's H-1B visa fee, optimism thrives in India as banners promote continued sponsorship.(Instagram/@iitdelhi)

‘We still sponsor H-1Bs,’ says banner outside IIT Delhi

The banners featured statements such as, “We still sponsor H-1Bs” and “$100K isn’t going to stop us from hiring the best.” Bloomberg notes that these banners are not confined to a single metro station; they can be seen across India's leading engineering institutions.

For many years, graduates from IIT have relocated to the United States to pursue careers in technology, finance, and various other lucrative sectors. Numerous individuals have risen to become global leaders. Notable figures include Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM.

Changing landscape

However, the landscape is evolving. Major corporations such as Microsoft, Amazon, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs have established substantial technology centers in India. Additionally, the startup ecosystem in India is thriving. An IIT professor, who provided insights to Bloomberg, stated that these developments are instilling confidence in young engineers to forge careers and establish companies within India.

Trump previously established a $100,000 fee for all new H-1B applications, which is the work visa that allows foreigners to work in the United States. Following a brief period of concern, several professors in India now believe that these actions may actually encourage some talented Indians to return to their home country. According to the Common App, there has been a 14% decline in applications from Indian students to US colleges since Trump resumed his presidency.

Fallout of Trump's H-1B fee hike

Conversely, the repercussions of the H-1B fee increase are also impacting US employers, who have historically depended on skilled labor from India and China, particularly in the technology sector. While some smaller companies have halted their hiring processes, larger corporations remain willing to invest the necessary funds. Prominent tech figures such as Elon Musk and Jensen Huang of Nvidia have publicly expressed their support for H-1B workers.

As the recruitment season approaches in just a few weeks, professors and students from two IITs informed Bloomberg News that contemporary young engineers no longer view a job in the US as the sole pathway to a successful career. They assert that India's own development is inspiring students to aspire for greater achievements within their own country.