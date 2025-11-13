Microsoft giving ‘gift cards’ to users not switching to Google Chrome: Report

Microsoft is reportedly offering users reward points, convertible into gift cards, as part of a new campaign to stop them from switching to Google Chrome. According to a report by Windows Latest, the tech giant is promoting Microsoft Edge by giving 1,300 Microsoft Rewards points to users who continue using the browser instead of downloading Chrome. When users search for “Chrome” on Bing, they reportedly see an ad encouraging them to stay with Edge. (REUTERS)

Microsoft’s latest strategy to boost Edge usage

When users search for “Chrome” on Bing, they reportedly see an ad encouraging them to stay with Edge. The message reads:

“Redeem your points for gift cards or donate to one of over 2 million nonprofits. Earn 1,300 Microsoft Rewards points by trying Edge.”

These Microsoft Rewards points can be redeemed for gift cards from major retailers such as Amazon, or used for digital services including Spotify Premium, or even donated to charitable causes.

The campaign is believed to be part of an internal push to increase Edge’s adoption on Windows PCs, particularly as Google Chrome continues to dominate the browser market. Notably, similar ads have not appeared for competing browsers like Opera, Firefox, or Brave, indicating that Microsoft is specifically targeting users attempting to install Chrome.

Browser Choice Alliance calls it “bribery”

In a statement to Windows Latest, the Browser Choice Alliance, which includes Chrome, Opera, Vivaldi, Midori, and Wavebox, criticised Microsoft’s move, calling it “a direct attempt to undermine consumer choice.”

“Rather than competing on the merits and letting users decide the best browser for their needs, Microsoft is now bribing users with the promise of Microsoft Rewards points that have real cash value,” the group said.

Regular promotional push for Edge

Microsoft has been running promotional ads for Edge every few weeks on Bing.com, highlighting its features and drawing comparisons with Chrome. One recent ad claimed that “All you need is right here,” emphasising that Edge is built on the same Chromium technology as Chrome, meaning users won’t lose access to sites or features if they stay with Edge.

Other promotional claims include access to built-in VPN protection, AI-powered theme personalisation, and the ability to earn Rewards points while browsing, benefits that Chrome does not offer.

While Microsoft insists these campaigns are meant to highlight Edge’s strengths, critics argue that such incentives blur the line between competition and coercion, as the company attempts to regain relevance in the browser market it once dominated.