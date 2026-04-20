Is X down? Thousands report outage with Elon Musk's platform; 'timelines are empty'

Thousands of users of Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reported an outage on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. Representational. (AFP)

The outage began around 4:26pm EST on Sunday and peaked around 4:56pm ET with around 10,000 users reporting problems with X. The number of reports fell to around 7000 by 6:11pm ET.

Users complained on social media that while they were able to open X, the posts on their timeline were not loading. According to Down Detector, 60% of the issues were with the feed/ timeline of X. 29% reported problems with the app, while 9% with the website.

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Here's a graph of how X users were affected by the outage in the US: