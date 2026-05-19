Islamic Center of San Diego shooting prompts lockdowns at several Jewish institutions; police provide major update

Several Jewish and other religious institutions across San Diego went into lockdown on after reports emerged of a possible active shooter at a local Islamic Center.

Religious institutions across San Diego entered lockdown after reports of a possible active shooter incident near an Islamic Center.(REUTERS)

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The Jewish Federation of San Diego confirmed the lockdown in a statement, saying the procedures were initiated "out of an abundance of caution." The Federation said it is actively monitoring the situation and is in close contact with law enforcement and security partners.

"We are praying for the safety and well-being of all those impacted, and stand with all members of our broader community during this difficult and uncertain moment," the statement said.

The organization acknowledged that incidents like this can cause widespread fear across the community and expressed gratitude for the quick response of law enforcement and security personnel working to assess the situation.

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What happened at the Islamic Center of San Diego?

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple people were injured in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, according to BNO News. The location is at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue near Balboa Avenue. Emergency calls initially indicated the incident may have occurred outside the mosque, per ABC 10News. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene shortly before 11:40am, according to NBC San Diego. Video circulating on social media appeared to show at least one person lying injured at the scene, though authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the injuries, per BNO News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple people were injured in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, according to BNO News. The location is at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue near Balboa Avenue. Emergency calls initially indicated the incident may have occurred outside the mosque, per ABC 10News. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene shortly before 11:40am, according to NBC San Diego. Video circulating on social media appeared to show at least one person lying injured at the scene, though authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the injuries, per BNO News. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No information about a possible suspect has been released yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No information about a possible suspect has been released yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Karen Deann Hollis? Missing Alabama woman found dead after 8-day frantic search What did police say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Karen Deann Hollis? Missing Alabama woman found dead after 8-day frantic search What did police say? {{/usCountry}}

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“The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized,” police wrote in recent post on X.

In previous posts, the San Diego Police Department confirmed officers were on scene. "SDPD is on scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave for a reported active shooter. Please avoid the area," the department said in a post on X. Authorities have also shut down northbound Interstate 805 at Balboa Avenue due to ongoing law enforcement activity. Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the area while emergency crews remain on scene.

Mayor and governor respond

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria confirmed he has been briefed on the situation. "I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area," he wrote on X.

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California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued a statement. "The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local law enforcement. We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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