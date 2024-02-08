'He is not well and cannot be POTUS': Internet erupts after Joe Biden seemingly forgets Hamas' name

Social media has expressed shock after a recent video showed president Joe Biden seemingly forgetting Hamas’ name while speaking at a press conference. On Tuesday, February 6, Biden was asked a question about the ongoing hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas. He had just delivered a speech on a new border security bill. U.S. President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2024 (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

What does Biden say in the video?

“There is some movement, and I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna …,” the 81-year-old said, and then paused. “Let me choose my words — there’s some movement, there’s been … a response from the, uh….”

“There’s been a response … from … the opposition, but, um —” Biden said. He sounded confused about what he meant to say, eventually stating after some guidance, “Yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas.”

‘Shame on all of you pretending everything is ok’

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, shared the video. “I’m attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud - the part DC insiders only do in private,” Phillips wrote on X. “I admire our President. I voted for him and campaigned for him. He has visited my home and been gracious to my family and our country.”

He added, “But shame on all of you pretending everything is ok. You are leading us - and him - into a disaster, and you damn well know it.”

Sky News’ US correspondent Mark Stone expressed his shock. “It was quite clear that he could not remember the word ‘Hamas’ and had to be prompted by a member of the media who was there in the White House,” Stone said.

“This is not the first time — so many times over the past few years, he has stumbled on his words, and I think people, right or wrong, see it as more than just a problem with a stutter,” he noted.

“This is happening a lot and I think it is, you know, a reflection of his age,” he added. “There are so many people in America and beyond that are concerned that this is a man who is not going to be capable of fighting this brutal election that is upcoming.”

Biden is the oldest US president to serve in office.

‘He is not well’

Social media users reacted to Biden’s video, with one user saying, “It's sad to watch and scary at the same time. I'm not a Biden supporter based on his policies and time in office, but what is happening is terrifying and, frankly, elder abuse.” “I was a nurse in an Alzheimer's unit in Florida... I know what I'm seeing,” one user said, while another wrote, “We have a minimum age to be president, why not a maximum age? Either get rid of age discrimination altogether or set an upper and lower threshold for the role of congress, senate, and presidency.”

“He belongs to nursing home, not WH. 25 Amendment now. I dare you,” said while user, while another wrote in part, “I’m so tired of all of this … he is not well and CAN NOT be POTUS. I see attacks on “ Maga “ all the time , with insults like “ it’s a cult” .. but as an independent.. I see just as much “cult like “ propaganda coming for the left.. if not more.”