Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s multi-billion-dollar Albania resort faces scrutiny amid legal concerns

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's contentious luxury resort initiative in Albania has encountered another obstacle, as prosecutors claim that the land associated with the project may have been obtained using falsified ownership documents, Daily Beast reported.

Environmental activists oppose Jared Kushner's luxury resort in Albania, citing concerns about wildlife habitats, as legal investigations into land ownership continue. (AP)

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Prosecutors in Albania are investigating Artur Shehu, a businessman from Miami, who sold a stretch of coastline earlier this year that is designated for Kushner's planned multi-billion-dollar resort. They allege that Shehu and his associates laundered money related to international drug trafficking and suspect that he used forged property records to construct a real estate empire.

In court files reviewed by Reuters, Albania’s Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) said there were “reasonable suspicions” that assets connected to the deal had been obtained through falsified documents. Prosecutors also accused Shehu and associates of trafficking South American cocaine into Europe and laundering the proceeds through property investments, as per Daily Beast.

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{{^usCountry}} Shehu has categorically rejected the allegations. His attorney, Kujtim Cakrani, informed Reuters that his client is "neither involved in drug trafficking nor in the forgery of property documents" and asserted that the claims are untrue. Any misconduct allegation against Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shehu has categorically rejected the allegations. His attorney, Kujtim Cakrani, informed Reuters that his client is "neither involved in drug trafficking nor in the forgery of property documents" and asserted that the claims are untrue. Any misconduct allegation against Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner {{/usCountry}}

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Kushner and Ivanka Trump have not faced any allegations of misconduct, nor have any of the investors involved in the project. According to Reuters, there is no evidence suggesting that the investors were informed of any issues related to Shehu at the time of the land acquisition.

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A representative from Sazan Real Estate Development, the company supported by Kushner that is overseeing the project, informed Reuters that it maintains its position that the land purchases were executed legally and in compliance with relevant regulations.

The proposed development along a beautiful section of Albania's Adriatic coastline has encountered strong resistance from environmental activists and local inhabitants.

Protestors grievances

Demonstrators contend that the project endangers wetlands and wildlife habitats, including the populations of flamingos and sea turtles, which have become emblematic of the opposition to the resort.

The recent controversy may add further complexity to the prominent venture that Kushner introduced in 2024, following his and Ivanka's reported discovery of the region while sailing in the vicinity on a yacht. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has consistently expressed his support for the initiative and has affirmed that it will proceed despite the persistent legal and environmental obstacles.

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The probe by SPAK is still in progress, and officials have not disclosed whether any of the individuals identified as suspects in the case have been apprehended or formally charged.