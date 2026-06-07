James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham's death evokes flashbacks to Lucie Blackman case – examining 2 Japan tragedies

The death of Auburn University student James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham, 20, reminds the world of the death of Lucie Blackman, both youngsters having died mysteriously in Japan. Search-and-rescue volunteers in Japan found James’ body after he went missing during a family vacation.

James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham's death evokes flashbacks to the Lucie Blackman case(Nancy Higginbotham/Facebook, Netflix)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

James’ mother, Nancy Higginbotham, announced in a Facebook post that his body was found by a “volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto,” adding, “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.”

She added, “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like. We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts. The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.”

What happened to James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} James was a passionate naturalist who went missing on May 29 after leaving his parents and brother, to explore Kyoto on his own. He had had an argument with his mother over her use of ChatGPT to navigate their trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James was a passionate naturalist who went missing on May 29 after leaving his parents and brother, to explore Kyoto on his own. He had had an argument with his mother over her use of ChatGPT to navigate their trip. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} James’ parents used the Life360 app to track his location and saw him getting on a train and visiting various stores. They texted him to ask where he was going, but his location was soon turned off, which his mother said was out of character for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James’ parents used the Life360 app to track his location and saw him getting on a train and visiting various stores. They texted him to ask where he was going, but his location was soon turned off, which his mother said was out of character for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

James was last seen on CCTV footage walking alone in the city’s Yamashina area. That path led to a hiking trail in the nearby woods, according to CNN.

Police decided to search the forest on June 2 considering the camera’s location and James’ love for hiking. However, a storm that brought wind and heavy rain to the region that night disrupted their search efforts. More than 100 police officers, K-9s and helicopters were involved in the search.

The Higginbothams launched their own search later, with help from local residents and a hired search-and-rescue team. His mother posted the statement on Facebook after his body was found.

The Lucie Blackman case

Lucie, 21 – just a year older than James was when he died – was a British former flight attendant who vanished in Tokyo on July 1, 2000, while working as a bar hostess. She too, like James, had traveled to Japan for an adventure in May 2000. She went out for an afternoon meeting with a customer on July 1, but never returned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More | James Weston Higginbotham case update: Auburn student's family breaks silence after his body is found in Japan

Lucie’s disappearance sparked an intense international manhunt. Her remains were found buried in a cave in Miura, Kanagawa.

A wealthy Japanese businessman, Joji Obara, was convicted of Lucie’s abduction, mutilation, and disposal. He received a life sentence in 2007 for multiple rapes and the manslaughter of an Australian woman, Carita Ridgway. He was initially acquitted in the Blackman case due to a lack of direct evidence, but prosecutors went on to appeal. In 2008, the Tokyo High Court overturned the acquittal, convicting him of abducting, dismembering, and disposing of Lucie's body.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucie's case was explored in a documentary that featured on Netflix – ‘Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case’.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON