James Higginbotham case: What happened to the missing Auburn student? Full timeline as body is found in Japan

The search for Auburn University student James “Weston” Higginbotham has ended in tragedy after the 20-year-old was found dead following a days-long search in Japan, according to CNN. James "Weston" Higginbotham, who went missing in Japan, in an unidentified location, in this still image obtained from social media released on June 3, 2026. (Nancy Higginbotham via Facebook/via REUTERS)

Weston, a junior at Auburn University and described by his family as a passionate environmentalist, went missing while travelling with his family in the Kyoto region. CNN reported that he had been visiting Japan for a family trip marking his younger brother’s graduation when he disappeared after leaving on his own following a disagreement with his mother.

According to CNN, the disagreement involved his mother’s use of AI tools for navigation, after which Weston chose to explore Kyoto alone.

Last known movements captured on CCTV Authorities later confirmed Weston was last seen on May 29 in the Yamashina area on the outskirts of Kyoto.

CNN reported that CCTV footage showed him walking alone near a mountainous and forested trail area around 8 pm local time, after he had left Kyoto Station earlier that evening.

His family used location tracking via a phone app and initially saw him moving around the city before his signal was turned off, which they described as unusual behavior.

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Search effort launched across Japan Weston was reported missing in the early hours of May 30, according to CNN.

In the following days, Japanese authorities launched an extensive search operation involving police teams, dogs, helicopters, and volunteers. However, efforts were disrupted at times due to heavy rain and difficult mountainous terrain in the Yamashina region.

By early June, authorities had identified the last CCTV location and focused their search efforts in nearby forested areas.

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