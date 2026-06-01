Who was Melissa Casias? Remains of missing LANL employee, 53, found in New Mexico forest

The remains of a national laboratory staffer have been found in New Mexico after she disappeared in 2025. Melissa Casias’ disappearance was linked with a larger group of US scientists, government employees and contractors who went missing under mysterious circumstances. Who was Melissa Casias? Remains of missing LANL employee found in New Mexico forest (Find Melissa Mondragon Casias/Facebook)

New Mexico State Police said that a hiker found the body of Casias in Carson National Forest, NewsNation affiliate KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reported. According to authorities, a handgun was found next to the remains. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

The remains were found in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest on Thursday, state police said in a press release, per Santa Fe New Mexican. The single-lane dirt road — Forest Road 437 — is accessible from N.M. 518 in Talpa, which is where security camera footage captured Casias’ last known sighting on June 26.

An official statement fromCasias’ family was shared by the Facebook page ‘Find Melissa Mondragon Casias’. The statement reads, “We confirm that the remains found in Rio Chiquito are Melissa. There will be more information to come but what we can tell you now is she was located in an area previously searched. This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice."