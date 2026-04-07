Tommaso Cioni spotted at Nancy Guthrie's home amid search, ‘Went into the garage with…’

The account wrote in a follow-up post that Tommaso “went into the garage with what appears to be law enforcement.”

X account @JLRINVESTIGATES reported live from Nancy’s home, writing, “Tommaso is at Nancy Guthrie's home with law enforcement. We are there LIVE.”

An investigative reporter has taken to social media to claim that Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was spotted at the missing woman’s house as a search for her continues.

It is unclear why Tommaso, the husband of Nancy’s daughter Annie Guthrie, was at Nancy’s home amid the manhunt.

Guthrie family cleared of suspicion While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified. In fact, Nancy’s family, including Tommaso, has been cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman, police said, according to the New York Post.

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“The Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on February 16.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he added. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

This means that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

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Tommaso was the last person to see Nancy before she disappeared, but Nanos told the Daily Mail that he did not want Tommaso to be wrongly scrutinized on the basis of that. Cioni last saw Nancy around 9:45 pm on January 31, after she had dinner with him and Annie.

The next day, Nancy was reported missing when she failed to arrive at a friend’s house to watch Sunday church. No suspect has been named in her disappearance yet.